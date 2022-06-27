Crash on I-71/75 in Fort Wright causing delays

MENDON, Mo. (WXIX) - A Tri-State church group was among the hundreds of people who were aboard an Amtrak train that derailed after hitting a dump truck in Missouri. We are deeply saddened to learn that the Missouri State Highway Patrol is now confirming that three people, two passengers and the truck driver, have lost their lives as a result of this grade crossing incident. There are also several reported injuries among the passengers and crew members traveling on the train. Amtrak is working with local authorities to make sure those who are injured get medical care and everyone else receives services and transportation. We are grateful for the support from the local authorities who provided assistance and resources for our customers and employees. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has activated, and we will fully support the NTSB with its investigation. Additional details will be provided as available.

MENDON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO