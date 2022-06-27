ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wright, KY

Crash on I-71/75 in Fort Wright causing delays

By Damon Gumbert
WLWT 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Police are on scene of a crash on the left shoulder of...

www.wlwt.com

WLWT 5

Officer killed, several others hurt in shooting in Eastern Kentucky

At least one officer is killed, and several others injured, while trying to serve warrants in Floyd County, Kentucky on Thursday evening. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt says it happened on Railroad Street in the town of Allen. According to the sheriff, when officers tried to serve the documents they...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Crews respond to Mason house fire

MASON, Ohio — Deerfield Township Firefighters responded to a residence fire Wednesday afternoon after the homeowner attempted to extinguish the flames by themselves. Fire officials said a gas line caught fire outside before the flames spread inside the residence in the 8100-block of Summer View Drive. Firefighters on scene...
MASON, OH
Fort Wright, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
WLWT 5

West Chester crews battle vehicle engulfed by flames on Muhlhauser Road

HAMILTON, Ohio — West Chester police and fire crews are at the scene of a vehicle fire on Muhlhauser Road. Firefighters extinguished a blaze that fully engulfed a car Wednesday morning. It is unknown if any injuries were sustained during the incident. Fire investigators are working to determine the...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash stops traffic in West Harrison, emergency crews on scene

BRIGHT, Ind. — 3:42 p.m. The crash blocking the left lane along eastbound I-74 at U.S. 52 has been moved to the left shoulder. Traffic is moving by in the right lane. Stop-and-go traffic is backed up to the Ohio/Indiana state line. Authorities advise motorists to expect delays of...
WEST HARRISON, IN
#Buttermilk Pike
WLWT 5

Indiana man arrested after robbing, beating man, assaulting girlfriend

OHIO COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana man has been taken into custody after tying up, beating and stealing from another man in Ohio County. According to Prosecutor Lynn Deddens, the victim heard a car pull up to his residence on Mexico Ridge Road around 8:30 a.m. and saw an unknown man in his garage, attempting to steal a table saw.
OHIO COUNTY, IN
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky ambulance service has announced that it is closing its doors. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, Watts-Caney Fire & Rescue officials announced that the Watts-Caney Ambulance service is closing down. Officials with the department say that they are closing down because the...
CANEY, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Tri-State church members among survivors in deadly Amtrak derailment in Missouri

MENDON, Mo. (WXIX) - A Tri-State church group was among the hundreds of people who were aboard an Amtrak train that derailed after hitting a dump truck in Missouri. We are deeply saddened to learn that the Missouri State Highway Patrol is now confirming that three people, two passengers and the truck driver, have lost their lives as a result of this grade crossing incident. There are also several reported injuries among the passengers and crew members traveling on the train. Amtrak is working with local authorities to make sure those who are injured get medical care and everyone else receives services and transportation. We are grateful for the support from the local authorities who provided assistance and resources for our customers and employees. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has activated, and we will fully support the NTSB with its investigation. Additional details will be provided as available.
MENDON, MO
spectrumnews1.com

Some Kentucky counties under burn ban ahead of Fourth of July

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Lighting off your own fireworks may come with a $500 fine in Warren County. Local officials enacted an outdoor burn ban this week, which includes the lighting of fireworks in all parts of Warren County. What You Need To Know. Warren County is under a...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana teen dies in motorcycle crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County. A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129 near Benham Road when it slowed […]
VERSAILLES, IN
kentuckytoday.com

Mixed bag for COVID-19 report in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – It was a mixed report in the weekly COVID-19 numbers released Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as deaths declined while new cases, the positivity rate and hospitalizations all saw increases. A total of 9,574 new cases were reported to state public health...
KENTUCKY STATE
SCDNReports

78-year-old Ohio Man Shot Brother in the Knee

Two elderly Ohio men were not feeling any brotherly love on Thursday morning. According to TPD one 78-year-old man shot his brother in the knee. The incident happened early in the morning in the 8000 block of Willys Pkwy.

