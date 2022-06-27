ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

The Only Word That’s Getting Me Back Into Running After an Injury

By Rachel Kraus
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HpOVJ_0gNes8mh00

I became a runner during the pandemic. I’ve never been able to go very fast or very far, but over the past two years, the two-to-three times a week I’d lace up my shoes and hit the pavement were always precious to me. Short, easy runs cleared my head and brought me peace, while longer distances took me to a mental and physical place of joy and strength. I miss that so, so much.

A little over three months ago my running practice came to a halt after I slipped on a patch of ice and sprained my ankle during a trip to the mountains. I went from logging miles to limping and not being able to put weight on my foot as I walked down stairs. With time, my injury healed, however, and I’m now able to do jump squats and take hikes again. And, finally, last month I decided to test the waters with a run. The plan was to go for a super-slow, 20-minute jog, I decided. If it hurt, I would stop.

I bought a brace from the pharmacy and remember feeling incredibly excited. That feeling lasted as I got into my running shorts, my ultra-light top, my running hat and belt and shoes. I had missed this stuff! Putting it on made me feel like a version of myself who I loved. I fired up my playlist and set out.

My body is strong and capable, and not being able to do what I did three months ago doesn’t change that.

Immediately, everything felt different. The beginning of a run used to be blissful, because I was moving without exerting myself. That day, it felt like running through molasses. My ankle was okay, but my calves were on fire and my hamstrings were aching. Worst of all, I felt pain in my lower back—a sign that my core muscles were weak. I realized that two-and-a-half months had put all those specialized tiny muscles that support a run—the ones I had developed without even really realizing it over the last two years—into hibernation mode.

Feeling defeated, I cooled down with a walk and called my mom. I was nearly in tears. I felt angry at myself for slipping on that ice, and jilted by my body for backtracking in what felt like such a short amount of time. How could this have happened in just two months? How could the peace of a short, easy run be stolen from me so quickly?

But there was nothing to do but keep going because I had an event coming up that involved a run, and I was not going to back out. It was on the beach, the site where I had run my longest distance ever (five miles), the place I always feel best.

During my training, I liked using the guided runs from the Nike Run Club app. One day, halfway through a 30-minute run, the narrator, Coach Bennett, asked me to think of a word to describe how I wanted to be feeling. Immediately I thought: energized! That was how I had always felt about 15 minutes into a run. But then I realized I was anything but energized. I was tired, and achey, and that feeling probably wasn’t going anywhere. Maybe, I thought, I could pick a new, better word, for the moment, and I went with “acceptance.”

I repeated it to myself again and again as I acknowledged my tired body. It’s okay, I thought. I can be tired and slow down. If I’m still tired, I can walk for 30 seconds and catch my breath. I was inhabiting the struggle, and by living in it rather than being angry at it, I was able to get through it. I finished the run.

Getting back to running has been the ultimate lesson in humility and acceptance. How quickly so much can change has humbled me, and I’ve had to reconcile myself with how much is out of my control. But I’m also in awe of the human body’s resilience. My body is strong and capable, and not being able to do what I did three months ago doesn’t change that. I’m re-learning how to take strides, and feeling all the more grateful for my overall health and love of movement.

After many miles (and more than a few tears), I made it to the day of the event. Immediately fell to the back of the pack, the very last person. I accepted that. I was going slow, but it was beautiful out, and my body somehow wasn’t aching quite as badly. I managed to run 27 minutes, and yeah I felt muscle pain, but also elation. Was I back? I was back!

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

This Lower-Body Pilates Routine Will Have Your Glutes Burning

If you’ve been looking for a short, effective, lower-body Pilates workout, this most recent episode of Well+Good Pilates with East River Pilates instructor Brian Spencer offers just that. This 17-minute glute workout will have you feeling the burn while building muscle in your lower body. Spencer also wears a surprising twist in the video: Bala Bangles—adjustable wrist or ankle weights that add a lil extra oomph to bodyweight exercises.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

5 Mistakes You May Be Making Your First Time in the Weight Room and What To Do Instead

If you’re a newbie to lifting, the weight room can feel like a foreign country whose language you don’t speak, which is to say confusing and at least a bit intimidating. Understandably, you’re bound to make a few missteps at first, and there are, in fact, a few beginner weight room mistakes trainers see time and again that you should avoid. Doing so will help you avoid risk while building confidence (and muscle!).
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

The Surprising Way Strengthening Your Pelvic Floor Can Help Your Workouts—And Everyday Movements

The direct effects of a strong, well-functioning pelvic floor go beyond better sex and bladder control. Running, fitness, general activity: Your pelvic floor is tied up in the mix. And keeping these muscles (which stretch between your tailbone, pubic bone, and both sides of your pelvis) in shape is key. You’ve heard about pelvic floor physical therapy after childbirth. But this anchoring, deep-core muscle group is vital to so much of our overall fitness and health beyond postpartum wellness—strength, balance, and power are all results of pelvic floor stability.
WORKOUTS
outsidemagazine

Your Weight-Loss Posts May Be Harming Your Fellow Hikers

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Welcome to Tough Love. We’re answering your questions about dating, breakups, and everything in between. Our advice giver is Blair Braverman,...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Shorts#Hibernation#Lower Body#Muscle Pain
Well+Good

Reduce Upper-Back Pain and Improve Your Posture With This 10-Minute, Chest-Opening Stretch Routine

Tension in your upper and middle back can be a pain to live with. Lots of things can lead to aches in this area, but often tight chest muscles—either from hunching over a screen all day or even having bigger boobs—can round your shoulders forward, Jessica McManus, PT, physical therapist and owner of Full Circle Wellness PT previously told Well+Good. So chest-opening exercises and stretches like this 10-minute, beginner-friendly, guided routine from East River Pilates instructor Brian Spencer can help you relieve pent-up chest tension. These moves are intended to expand and broaden your chest muscles, in particular your pectoralis major and minor.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

The Symbolic Meaning of Crossing Paths With a Happy Little Bluebird

If you’re like me, you’re always on the hunt for the hidden meanings in chance encounters. On my daily morning walks with my dog Cash, I’ve noticed that some birds make their presence known more than others, including cardinals and crows, among others. Recently, it seems like bluebirds are always along for the journey, whether they're flying overhead or perched perfectly on a branch in front of me as I stop to let Cash sniff around. Naturally, I’ve been wondering: what is the meaning of crossing paths with a bluebird? To find out, I chatted with celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman and Psychic Reading Expert founder Christine Wallace. Keep reading to find out what they had to say.
ANIMALS
Well+Good

Cancer Season Can Be Emotionally Tough for Everyone—Here’s How Your Zodiac Sign Can Cope

Though Cancer season ushers in the official start of summer, the cosmic vibe isn’t as carefree as that designation might suggest. Quite the opposite, in fact, is the sign of Cancer’s deeply caring and sensitive energy embodied by the “caretaker, nurturer, or ancestor archetype,” says astrologer Cristina Farella. In turn, this time of year can “prompt a lot of looking within,” she says—not just for Cancers but for every zodiac sign, making it extra-important to tend to your mental health.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Well+Good

15 of the Best Campsites and Glampsites in Upstate New York To Explore This Summer

As fun as summer in New York City can be, sometimes the concrete jungle just isn't the same as the real jungle... or, in this case, the forest and woods. All that warm weather and sunshine is apt to leave city dwellers craving the great outdoors, and, as hard we might try, no amount of park picnics or High Line strolls can truly scratch that itch. Sometimes, the mountains do call, and you simply must go.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

Are You Needy in a Relationship, or Are You Simply Prioritizing Your Needs?

We all have needs, and that's no secret; it's something of which we're all aware and comfortable acknowledging. But given that reality, why is it that having and expressing one's needs in a relationship is often seen as a negative? As a psychotherapist, I get asked all the time about neediness in a relationship, and more specifically how to be less needy. Well, newsflash: There is nothing wrong with having needs, communicating them, and expecting them to be met within the scope of your romantic partnership.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Well+Good

Versatile (and Breathable) Anthropologie Tops and Dresses Made for Your Next BBQ—All 50% Off This Weekend

Summer, summer, summertime! The heat is rising, the grills are being fired up, and hopefully there is a pool in your near vicinity. To feel cool and comfortable even on summer’s stickiest days, you simply must stock up on easy, breezy tops and dresses that are equally as easy and breezy to style (aka, with your go-to Keds). That way, with the addition of a few new pieces, you can mix and match endless warm weather looks that’ll feel novel long past Labor Day. Backyard BBQ, here you come!
SHOPPING
Well+Good

I Took Morning Walks for a Month and They’ve Changed My Relationship to Coffee and My Work

I am not a morning person—that is fairly clear to anyone close to me. In fact, I've never been a morning person. Even before I was old enough to drink coffee, my family knew to give me a wide berth in the morning. It's just not my time to shine, TBH. So, when I volunteered to take morning walks every day for a week, I was not optimistic about the challenge. I figured that I would grouchily take a few strolls around my block, and that would be that. What I found, though, is that a few days of walking in the morning became a week, which led into the next week, and, before I knew it, I was walking every morning.
BROOKLYN, NY
Well+Good

The 5 Most-Effective Exercises for Your Abs, According to Science

First and foremost, the most effective abs workout is the one you’ll do consistently. But if we’re getting specific, it should target all the different muscle groups in your abdomen (transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, pelvic floor, and obliques). Together they’re responsible for protecting your spine, maintaining good posture, enabling all sorts of movement, and preventing injury, says Christopher Gagliardi, CPT, a certified personal trainer. But according to a new study, when it comes to challenging your abdominal muscles, not all abs exercises are created equal.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

The One At-Home Pedicure Tool a Podiatrist Says You Should Never, Ever Use—And What To Grab Instead

Calluses on your feet can be thick, hard, and even painful. Depending on the severity of your calluses, you may need to head into the podiatrist's office for a proper pedicure. But, if you're able to manage them at home, you need to be careful about what tools you use. Diane Koshimune, DMP, a podiatrist in San Jose, California, says you want to keep scalpels and pedicure knifes (aka those sharp tools that essentially shave dead skin off of your feet) out of your DIY pedicure kit.
SAN JOSE, CA
Well+Good

Eating a Sports Drink Popsicle Before Exercising in the Heat May Make It Feel Easier

Whether you love running, lifting weights, playing tennis, doing HIIT, or streaming fitness classes at home, most people are well aware of the importance of proper hydration before, during, and after a workout. Sports drinks like Gatorade, Powerade, and other electrolyte beverages are designed to help prevent dehydration by increasing the absorption of water and replacing the essential minerals like sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium, lost in sweat. Recently, though, more athletes are turning to frozen sports drink popsicles, either homemade or store-bought, to up the ante on their hydration.
FITNESS
Well+Good

‘I’m an RD, and These Are the 4 Anti-Inflammatory, Protein-Rich Foods I’ll Be Grilling This Summer’

Grilling season is finally upon us, so why not shake things up a bit this summer? While there's certainly nothing wrong with your run-of-the-mill burgers, hot dogs, steaks, chops, and so on, know that there are so many alternative sources of protein that taste just as delicious but also bring major anti-inflammatory benefits to the table. These are the four types of protein—from fish to plant-based to proteins in between—that I'll be grilling all summer long. (This is all about proteins, but don’t forget to throw some seasonal veggies on the grill for even more antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits.)
HEALTH
Well+Good

FYI: Dyson’s Got Some of the Lowest Prices on Vacuums We’ve Ever Seen This 4th of July Weekend

Dyson—the brand that was a boring-but-techie vacuum company in the '90s when many of us were growing up—has had an ultimate glow up, becoming the “it girl” of not just home appliances, but haircare and beauty, too. In adult life, I have definitely become a Dyson girlie myself, as I sit here reporting for you, my vacuum is within my periphery (the V11 Animal+ is a must when you have a golden retriever), my fan-slash-purifier is cranking at max speed, and my AirWrap is in my bedroom, resting after this morning’s blowout. I’m hooked.
RETAIL
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy