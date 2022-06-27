ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Deer Valley Road expansion in north Peoria nearly complete

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 3 days ago

A road project long in the works is now on the homestretch in north Peoria.

The city of Peoria has been partnering with the Maricopa County Department of Transportation to expand Deer Valley Road from 109th Avenue to El Mirage Road.

Final touches will include raising wall heights of homes that back to Deer Valley Road from 109th to 105th avenues.

Once the road expansion project is completed, the Deer Valley Road is estimated to go from 1,000 vehicles per day to as many as 20,000 vehicles per day.

When the city agreed to the extension of the roadway it was predicated on improving the existing walls to meet the current zoning code for height.

Development and Engineering Director Adina Lund said these homes were built long prior to the road expansion and the walls will need to be raised up based on the increased traffic.

So city council approved a contract amendment in the amount of about $2.9 million to Talis Construction Corporation to construct the wall improvements from 109th Avenue to 105th Avenue.

“We knew this would be a big change to the neighborhood. We were changing the city’s roadway network where they had built their home prior to the change happening,” Lund said. “This is a big impact to neighbors who were not planning on it.”

The wall portion of the project will remove the existing block fence along Deer Valley Road at the Wildflower, Deer Valley Ranch, and Alta Vista subdivisions and replace them with structural block walls meeting the requirements of the zoning code.

Improvements may also include reinforcing the existing wall at the Desert Star subdivision, pending verification of the existing wall height. Preliminary information suggests that the majority of the Desert Star subdivision’s wall meets the existing zoning ordinance for height, which would not require additional construction, according to a staff report. Any disturbed landscaping will be restored.

Lund said that over the years the county has needed to determine an alignment between Bell and Happy Valley roads for a bridge across the Agua Fria River.

The county found the Deer Valley Road expansion from 109th Avenue to El Mirage Road to be the best option.

Deer Valley Road and Williams Drive have been widened and extended across the Agua Fria River for 2.5 miles from El Mirage Road to 109th Avenue. Other improvements include storm drain installation, drainage basins, landscaping and irrigation.

For traffic safety, the city and MCDOT have previously built raised medians on Deer Valley Road, installed a traffic signal and two roundabouts, with wall improvements as a final addition.

Construction started June 28, 2021, and is expected to be completed this fall.

Philip Haldiman can be reached at phaldiman@iniusa.org, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Peoria, AZ
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

