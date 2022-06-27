This Just In: Melee at Providence abortion-rights protest, and a busy day in RI politics

Good afternoon and welcome to This Just In. I'm Mike McDermott, managing editor of The Providence Journal. My week got off to a great start this morning when I dropped my youngest son at coach Ed Cooley's summer basketball camp, which was sadly canceled the last two years due to COVID. The coach was front and center this morning, greeting families in person and offering little bits of life advice to the campers. It was music to my ears when he told my son that he really should be making his bed every morning.

The U.S. Supreme Court decision Friday morning striking down Roe v. Wade continues to be the biggest story going, and in Rhode Island the story has certainly taken some unexpected turns.

On Friday night, a large rally outside the State House called in response to the ruling descended into a chaotic scene as protesters and counterprotesters scuffled. Rhode Island Political Cooperative Chairwoman Jennifer Rourke, who was planning a primary challenge to the Democratic Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey, said she was punched by Jeann Lugo, a Republican candidate in the same Senate race who is also a Providence police officer. Following the incident, Lugo was placed on paid leave and is facing charges of simple assault and disturbing the peace; he's also dropped his campaign.

Today, in a political bombshell, McCaffrey said he is not running for reelection, which at least for the moment clears the field for Rourke.

Here's a quick summary of the events Friday night, and the continuing aftermath.

In a May speech, Lugo praised members of a right-wing group for "getting in people's faces" and said he believed Republicans generally "haven't fought hard enough."

In Newport, police are investigating video of a violent incident involving a uniformed officer.

A newly released poll, conducted by The Boston Globe and Suffolk University, finds that Nellie Gorbea has taken the lead in the crowded Democratic primary contest for governor. Helena Foulkes has also gained significant support since an earlier poll taken by WPRI and Roger Williams University. Meanwhile, Republican Allan Fung appears to have an edge over any of the Democrats running for Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District seat.

Incumbent Gov. Dan McKee got some good news last night, in the form of the state party endorsement for his reelection bid. Treasurer Seth Magaziner got the endorsement in the 2nd Congressional District race.

McKee said today that he planned to sign an executive order protecting abortion providers in Rhode Island from investigations by other authorities in other states. However, it seemed unlikely that the General Assembly would reconvene this year to consider allowing abortions to be covered by the state's Medicaid program or state employee health insurance.

With the primary less than three months away, Rhode Islanders will be seeing a lot of the major candidates on television. In this week's Political Scene column, Katherine Gregg examined the advertising efforts that are already underway, and asked some veteran Ocean State political strategists about their favorite, and least favorite, ads of all time.

The Rhode Island Department of Health reported one coronavirus-related death and 580 additional cases of COVID-19 over the last three days, along with 6,588 negative tests, for an 8.1% positive rate. There were 47 COVID-positive patients in Rhode Island hospitals at last count, down from 55 reported Friday, with fewer than five in intensive care. Rhode Island has reported an average of 261 new cases a day over the last seven days, down 13% from a week ago and down 22% from two weeks ago.

A memorial outside the Rhode Island State House, which will remain up through the week, pays tribute to the more than 3,000 Rhode Islanders who have lost their lives to the pandemic.

McKee has picked Department of Business Regulation Director Elizabeth Tanner to take over as head of the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation.

In Little Compton, a former teacher has initiated a project to tell the town's story through portraits of everyday residents.

A woman in England has come forward to accuse the fugitive Nicholas Alahverdian, who has been accused of assaulting women in four U.S. states, of raping her.

The North Smithfield School Department has halted all activities involving the high-school football team due to a hazing investigation.

And finally, after a cold start, the Red Sox are one of the hottest teams in baseball, and this past weekend fans got a look at one of the team's top prospects, Jeter Downs. The call to report to the major leagues is one Downs had always longed for, but it turns out he almost missed it.

