College students in Bucks, PA are going hungry. Here's how state aims to help

By Ella Castronuovo, Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
The average food insecurity rate across all Bucks County Community College campuses is 30%.

Dekia Smith said more accurately, that number sits at around 40%, with one campus at 50%.

“We kind of realize that if a student is coming to us because they're hungry, that's just one of the issues,” said Smith, interim Dean of Students at the college.

It's an issue both the community college and Gov. Tom Wolf are trying to address.

On Monday, First Lady Frances Wolf visited Bucks County Community College's main campus in Newtown Township to speak with students and staff about college hunger.

Wolf discussed her and her husband's commitment to supporting the needs of college students through a proposed $1 million dollar investment in a Hunger-Free Campus grant program, as well as $200 million included in his budget proposal for the Nellie Bly needs-based scholarship program.

“I’ve found that too many college students are having to choose between going to class or going to work to make enough money,” said Wolf. “The problem with that (is) the state of Pennsylvania loses out on your talents.”

More like this:'Poverty is complicated.' How this Bucks County program has proven success untangling it, building success

In addition to listening to the students and staff of the college, Wolf received a tour of the campus which featured many of the college’s current efforts to combat food insecurity in the community.

Recently, Bucks implemented three standing pantries which are stocked with toiletries, paper notebooks, pens, pencils, and grab and go items, accessible to anyone on campus.

Due to less traffic from students during the summer, BCCC just opened its food pantry to the public — open two to three days a week — in the spring.

Smith, who has been at Bucks for eight years now, said the college's work to address hunger among students started in 2016 and with new leadership from recently installed president Felicia Ganther, the efforts have taken off.

Despite food being a basic core need, Smith said oftentimes it’s the last issue to be addressed.

Instead people spend their money on rent, gas, and their kids, she said.

With this in mind, Smith said that the faculty of Bucks worked to include a food security statement on every class syllabus, so if a student is in need, all they have to do is fill out a form and they’ll be contacted by a case manager.

The food insecurity program includes options such as students receiving gift cards to grocery stores, a trip to the pantry on campus and an emergency fund where students can receive up to $500 dollars to help pay for bills and other expenses.

With aid from the United Way's Help Center in Bristol and community donations, Smith said the foundation board has raised almost $300,000 to support food security efforts.

Though the Hunger Free Campus Bill — passed in six states so far to address student food insecurity on campus — is waiting to be approved, Smith said the passing of the bill will be a kudos to the work Bucks has done and will hopefully bring more funding and recognition to the campus.

