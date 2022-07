The time has finally come, ARMY. With the July 1 release of J-Hope's debut single "More," BTS has officially begun the rollout of each member's music as bonafide solo artists. J-Hope's much-anticipated debut off his upcoming album, "Jack in the Box," finds him merging his trademark gritty hip-hop beats and rapping with a new sound: rock! Each time J-Hope slips into the chorus of "More," heavy-metal guitars ring out. The song itself, which is primarily in Korean, lays bare J-Hope's desire to step outside of his comfort zone musically to keep his passion alive. Check out the English translation of J-Hope's "More" below and keep reading to get a deeper understanding of the message behind the song.

