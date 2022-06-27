ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Man is shot to death in Cleveland’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood, police say

By Olivia Mitchell, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Sunday in the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood. The shooting happened about 5:15 p.m. in...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

18-year-old Cleveland father arrested for death of his infant child

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, they have arrested the father of a 13-week-old infant who died on June 25. Police said approximately 9 am, officers responded to MetroHealth Medical Center for a call for a deceased baby. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s website, the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

4 children, 2 adults injured during late-night crash on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding a multi-vehicle crash that left at least a half-dozen people injured, including four children. Police and paramedics were first dispatched to the crash involving a car and van near the intersection of East 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Theft suspects strike employee with car, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking to the public to help identify two suspects of aggravated robbery that took place on June 16 at the Lorain Avenue Marc’s. The suspects, one male and one female, hit an employee with their car in their attempt to flee, police...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#St Clair Superior#University Hospitals
Cleveland.com

Lorain County grand jury indicts man accused of fatal stabbing, carjacking

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Lorain County grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment against a man accused of fatally stabbing and carjacking another man. Glenn Bragg, 45, of Lorain, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence in the death of 68-year-old John Jarnagin, according to police and Lorain County Common Pleas Court records.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Truck flips on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A semi-truck flipped on I-90 Eastbound near W. 117th Street Thursday afternoon. The accident happened around 1 p.m. and police re-opened all lanes around 3:30 p.m. There are no other vehicles involved in the crash and the condition of the driver has not been released. Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect accused of stealing 9-week-old puppy from Petland faces Parma judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier from the Parma Petland store was in municipal court on Wednesday. The arraignment for Arthur Gaston was held at 1:30 p.m. Police in Parma said the 26-year-old Cleveland man stole the female puppy, which is valued at...
PARMA, OH
mymix1041.com

Shots Fired Around Mosby Park

On 06/28/2022, Cleveland Police responded to the area of Mosby Park after reports of shots being fired in the area. When police arrived, several empty casings were found in East Street NE 2nd Street NE. Witnesses advised a purple Dodge Charger with a busted rear window had left the scene after firing the rounds. A few minutes later, Sgt. McGowan located the vehicle near 11th Street and High Street. Several subjects were detained. Through an investigation conducted by CPD CID, CPD CSU and Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, a handgun believed to be the shooter’s gun was located. Malik Taylor of Chattanooga was taken into custody and charged with Reckless Endangerment for the shooting. The vehicle was seized for evidentiary purposes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
77K+
Followers
74K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy