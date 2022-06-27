ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Motortown Revue’ Motown Mile Outdoor Installation Now Open

By BLAC Staff
blac.media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Motortown Revue: A Culture in Motion” created by the Motown Museum and Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is kicking off this week along the Detroit River. The installation celebrates the Motown tours that help put Detroit musical artists on the world stage and remain a valuable part...

www.blac.media

Comments / 0

 

blac.media

July Summer Activities at the DIA

The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) is one of the largest and most renowned art museums in the United States. It is home to a world-class collection of more than 100,000 works spanning centuries and cultures. In addition to its permanent collection, the DIA also hosts special exhibitions, workshops, and activities throughout the year.
DETROIT, MI
Eater

A Detroit Chef Brings Southern Sensibilities to a New American Menu on the Avenue of Fashion

Petty Cash, a New American restaurant that draws from the legacy of Black Southern culinary traditions, is gearing up to open on Thursday, July 7, bringing an “upscale casual” dining experience to the Avenue of Fashion. The spot, at 20050 Livernois, is helmed by three veterans in the local food scene, including Kuzzo’s Chicken and Waffles founder and former NFL player Ron Bartell.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

New restaurant Petty Cash to open July 7 on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion

New small plates restaurant and cocktail lounge Petty Cash will open on Livernois a bit south of Eight Mile on July 7. Described as a “moody, elevated and soulful,” the neighborhood spot is owned by Art Hicks, Kelly McBride, Rufus Bartell and former NFL player Ron Bartell Jr.; he also owns nearby Kuzzo’s Chicken & Waffles.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Queer Detroit pop artist Reginald Hawkins is bringing us a multi-sensory experience called SODOM to Playground Detroit

Pride month ain’t over yet. Queer Detroit pop artist Reginald Hawkins is bringing us a multi-sensory experience called SODOM, a visual and musical performance art evening featuring emerging LGBTQ+ artists in Detroit. Hawkins has been making a lot of noise in the queer music scene. They released their debut EP Black Popstar late last year and opened up for the queen of bounce, Big Freedia, when her Big Diva Energy tour stopped in Detroit shortly after. We were at that show at the Majestic Theatre and can confirm that Hawkins has an undeniable stage presence with upbeat and infectious songs that make you want to dance. However, this performance feels different as if Hawkins has something a little spicier planned for us. The one-night-only performance will be hosted at Playground Detroit on Thursday.
DETROIT, MI
Eater

Detroit Gets Its First Black-Owned Speakeasy Bar, Willow, Downtown

Detroit finally has a Black-owned craft cocktail bar, Willow, at 431 Times Square, that pays homage to Southern hospitality. The speakeasy, located in the alley around the corner from SavannahBlue downtown, quietly opened last month, according to the Freep. Ron Scott, J.D. Simpson, and Roger Yopp — the group that...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Inside the last Sign of the Beefcarver restaurant in Royal Oak

If you’ve cruised Woodward or driven down M-1 any time in the past 65 years, you’ve likely seen the sign, the Sign of the Beefcarver. Maybe it’s just been there all your life and you never thought twice. Perhaps you went a few times with your family years ago and you wonder if it’s still the same. You could be one of the loyal customers who are keeping the last remaining location going. Surely, though, you've noticed it.
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Midwest’s largest rib festival returns to Michigan

The 5th annual Michigan Rib Fest kicks off this Friday in Lake Orion. The event, which is produced by the non-profit Friends of the Castle and CV events, will take place on 2 sites this year: the 21-acre Canterbury Village and the Wildwood Amphitheater located across the street. With this...
LAKE ORION, MI
rejournals.com

Kaftan Communities purchases 118-unit townhome development in Detroit area

Kaftan Communities, a Michigan based multi-family property owner/manager, has purchased the Stanford Townhouses in Southfield, Michigan. Located on Stanford Drive West, the community includes 118 two- and three-bedroom townhomes with private entrances. The property will be renamed “Uptown 11 Townhouses.”. Kaftan purchased the property from Dominion Realty. The deal...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Kwame Kilpatrick Book Signing Brings Literary Art to Light Up Livernois

Kwame Kilpatrick book signing at Light Up Livernois in Detroit on Saturday, July 2. Kwame Kilpatrick will sign copies of his new book, Off The Grid: The Journey Back to Destiny during Light Up Livernois, Detroit’s fashion, art, and design street festival this weekend. His book signing is from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 inside the event’s hospitality suite at The Pop Up Shop located on 19410 Livernois Avenue in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Shimmer on the River 2022

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy hosted its annual Shimmer on the River fundraiser on Thursday, June 23, at Robert C. Valade Park along the Detroit Riverwalk. The event raised funds to benefit the 501(c)(3) organization’s mission to establish, improve, operate, maintain, expand, and program community events for the riverwalk and associated greenspaces. Featured attractions at the event included beach-themed fun, live music from Alise King, a riverfront boardwalk filled with summer activities, a family-friendly adventure park, food, refreshments, and more. Sponsors included Friends of Joe and Jennifer Parke and the Hudson family, Matt and Mona Simoncini, JPMorgan Chase and Co., MGM Grand Detroit, Delta Dental, Arn and Nancy Tellem, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Where to find lobster rolls in Metro Detroit this summer

Claws up, it's lobster roll season in Metro Detroit. This trend has grown in popularity locally through the years. Last season we saw prices skyrocket because of the pandemic and other factors, and this summer should be no different. Many folks naturally think of Mudgie's when it comes to lobster...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Burger Crowned the Newest Favorite

Summer is most definitely here, and with July Fourth coming up, chances are you going to see, and munch on, some burgers in the next few weeks. I mean, burgers are really a year-round food, but cooking up burgers on the grill makes for a great summer thing to do. This is even coming from a vegetarian, because I have to say that veggie burgers have gotten a lot better over the years. They’re always a favorite for me during the summer months.
DETROIT, MI
outliermedia.org

With few permanent spaces to call their own, queer Detroiters forge community to ‘live our truth’

When the Woodward Bar & Grill burned down earlier this month, metro Detroiters mourned the loss of a space that had “always been a home to the Black LGBTQ+ community,” Affirmations project manager Kyra Smith told the Detroit Free Press. The New Center bar began attracting gay patrons soon after it opened in the 1950s, and its destruction comes as the number of bars specifically catering to LGBTQ+ patrons is declining nationwide.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Brothers turn food truck into a food destination in the D

Two brothers in Detroit turned their dreams into a culinary experience that’s grabbing national attention. Now they’re dishing out shawarma, shrimp po’ boys, garlic cilantro fries and more in a cool outdoor environment. Mike and Ahmad Nassar are the pair behind Detroit 75 Kitchen, which is a...
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

12 Farmers Markets to Visit in Metro Detroit

Support local businesses this summer by heading to your local farmers market. These 12 metro Detroit farmers markets sell everything from fresh produce and baked goods to home items and body care. Ann Arbor Farmers Market. The 102-year-old Ann Arbor farmers market takes place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m....
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Redevelopment project to bring affordable housing, businesses to Southwest Detroit

DETROIT – A new housing project is bringing affordable living spaces to Southwest Detroit. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that the Bagley + 16th Redevelopment Project includes a four-story, mixed-use building that will be built in the Mexcantown neighborhood. The building is to have 78 residential units and four retail bays. According to a press release, the project includes improvements to sidewalks, parking and public seating in the area.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

The Council Of Baptist Pastors Of Detroit And Vicinity Celebrate Its Year-Long ‘Take The Shot’ Initiative

(CBS DETROIT) – The Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity, under the leadership of Rev Dr. Steve Bland Jr., is celebrating its year-long “Take the Shot” initiative, which was aimed at increasing the number of individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Metro Detroit. This was in partnership with the National Guard, HONU Management Group, and the city of Detroit. Through this initiative, 66 churches throughout the Metro Detroit area became COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites. Because the churches acted as a safe place for community members, almost 7,000 people who were hesitant got vaccinated and also got tested at these sites. Council Of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity says that because of how impactful this campaign was on the community, they are closing it out by “celebrating successes and giving thanks.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

After 49 years in TV news, Detroit reporter Jim Kiertzner is 'done with the daily grind'

Jim Kiertzner, who has spent nearly five decades in the TV news business -- the last 10 at WXYZ -- announces he's retiring Sept. 15. "I'm done with the daily grind," he tells Deadline Detroit. "I've been doing this for 49 years. ... It's been a great run. I love what I do, but at 65, I'm at the end of a contract here now, and I have chosen to hit the brakes. I'm going to do some traveling, relax. I'm not totally done, I will do something next year in television in 2023, so I can say I've done this 50 years." What that is, he doesn't know yet.
DETROIT, MI

