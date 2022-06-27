Photos: Maranda Park Party Recess at Parkview Elementary in Wyoming

If an airline offered you $10,000 to give up your seat would you take it? Multiple people took that offer Monday morning in Grand Rapids. Air travel can be super stressful for many reasons. The most frustrating moments are those completely out of your control. For example, the airline overbooking your flight. I'm a pretty basic guy. If your jet has 152 seats, you sell 152 seats. Then you stop selling seats. The airline won't go bankrupt if a couple of people cancel and you have a few empty seats. The one thing airlines do correctly, in my opinion, is offer cash in exchange for voluntarily giving up your seat. Sometimes they'll offer flight vouchers, which can be valuable. But money talks.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO