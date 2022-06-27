Albany man pleads guilty in July 2021 murder case
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Albany man has pleaded guilty for his role in a July 2021 homicide. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said Shimair Perrin, 29, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, which is a felony.
Perrin was indicted for the incident in September 2021. The indictment alleges that on July 23, 2021, around 1 a.m., Perrin intentionally shot Lamon Lanier, 34, with a gun in the area of Willett Street and Hudson Avenue in Albany.
His plea fully satisfies the charges in the initial indictment, which included second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.
Perrin's sentencing is scheduled for August 26. He is expected to get 20 years in state prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.
