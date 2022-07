A new lawsuit is sending Ohio’s six-week abortion ban to state court, less than a week after an injunction on it was lifted by a federal court. The ACLU and its Ohio chapter, along with the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the WilmerHale law firm, asked the Ohio Supreme Court to block the recently implemented law that bans abortions around six-weeks gestation, with no exceptions for rape and incest.

