HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Friends Invested and Dedicated to Outreach and Service (FIDOS) is a nonprofit organization that trains and places Facility Dogs. FIDOS says a Facility Dog is type of therapy dog trained to provide services in a corporate, healthcare, judicial, or educational facility. Facility Dogs are expertly trained to do many tasks that support the people they serve. Their handlers are trained to work with them on a daily basis, making sure that the dogs are well cared for, get breaks, and stay committed to continual training.

HOOVER, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO