IRS offering 225 jobs to workers in Jacksonville this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The IRS is looking for 225 people to work full-time positions this summer.

It is hiring contact representatives who can provide administrative and technical assistance to individuals or businesses primarily over the phone.

No prior tax experience is required.

Those interested will go through on-the-job training, as well as enjoy competitive pay and benefits. There are also opportunities for advancement.

