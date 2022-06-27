ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

Amtrak train derails in Missouri: 3 killed, 50 hurt

By Makenzie Koch, Heidi Schmidt, Russell Colburn, Malik Jackson, Dave D&#039;Marko
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S6maO_0gNeoURg00

MENDON, Mo. — Three people have died and at least 50 injured after an Amtrak Southwest Chief train hit a dump truck at a public crossing and derailed near Mendon, north of Marshall.

The derailment happened about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City, or about two hours by car. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said eight cars were affected; seven derailed.

Amtrak train crash victims

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said three people were killed in the crash; two were on the train and another was on the dump truck.

‘We were standing on the windows’: Passenger recounts Amtrak train derailing

The Chariton County ambulance service confirmed to FOX4 that at least 50 were injured. MSHP could not confirm the number of people injured.

Amtrak said there were 243 passengers on the train and 12 crew members at the time. All passengers have been transported from the scene, according to the highway patrol.

A spokesperson from MU Health Care confirmed nine patients were taken by ambulance and helicopter to their hospital. The hospital could not comment on the status of their injuries. FOX4 is working to determine the status of other injured travelers.

The Easton, Kansas School District said six students and two chaperones were on their way to Chicago to represent Pleasant Ridge High School in Leavenworth County at the Future Business Leaders of America National Convention. The school district said all involved are OK and have been reunited with their families.

Watch FOX4 News live from Kansas City

A number of people with injuries were bussed to a nearby high school for treatment.

Family members who are looking for updates about loved ones traveling on the train can call Amtrak at 800-523-9101.

Train crash photos, videos

Pictures and video of the scene show passengers sitting on the side of multiple overturned train cars.

A video from Rob Nightingale via Storyful, seen at the top of this story, shows the chaos after the train derailed.

FOX4 video and photos show dozens of emergency crews responding to the area.

The train left Kansas City in route to Chicago on Monday afternoon. In full, the Southwest Chief route runs from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Video from Dax McDonald via Storyful, seen below, shows passengers standing in a train car after the derailment. Photos from McDonald show passengers standing outside the derailed train.

Passenger Diane Couture said she was in the dining car when she heard a loud noise.

“We thought the car was just going to wobble a bit and then keep going — but then it stopped and turned on its side,” Couture told FOX4 Monday night.

“The people on our left-hand side flew across and hit us, and then we were standing on the windows on the right-hand side of the car.”

Emergency responders also called for a mass casualty trailer and all local emergency services from surrounding areas to report to the crash scene, according to dispatch audio shared on Broadcastify .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gU4ZU_0gNeoURg00
    An Amtrak train derailed near Mendon, Missouri, on June 27. (Photo by Dax McDonald via Storyful)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MM0hb_0gNeoURg00
    An Amtrak train derailed near Mendon, Missouri, on June 27. (Photo by Dax McDonald via Storyful)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pg31_0gNeoURg00
    An Amtrak train derailed near Mendon, Missouri, on June 27. (Photo by Dax McDonald via Storyful)

The highway patrol said this is an uncontrolled railroad crossing on a gravel road, meaning there are no arms or lights.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified, MSHP said. The investigation is in the preliminary stages, according to officials.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MCya_0gNeoURg00
    Emergency crews responded to the site of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Dave D’Marko/FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xexU_0gNeoURg00
    Emergency crews responded to the site of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Dave D’Marko/FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmRos_0gNeoURg00
    Emergency crews responded to the site of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Dave D’Marko/FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Btzuv_0gNeoURg00
    Emergency crews responded to the site of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Dave D’Marko/FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOMCS_0gNeoURg00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQS2R_0gNeoURg00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAUDp_0gNeoURg00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAVFs_0gNeoURg00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sg91W_0gNeoURg00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNk0c_0gNeoURg00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RU5Tt_0gNeoURg00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VmH4u_0gNeoURg00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGmhN_0gNeoURg00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbwkz_0gNeoURg00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9MF8_0gNeoURg00
    Emergency crews responded to an Amtrak train derailment after a crash in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31iQCS_0gNeoURg00
    Emergency crews responded to the site of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in central Missouri on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Dave D’Marko/FOX4)

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson had just learned about the derailment when he make an appearance at an event in Kansas City on Monday afternoon.

“It’s a terrible situation, I do know that several cars have been derailed. We do believe there could be some fatalities, but again it’s way early on,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said. “It’s very unfortunate any time you have a derailment of a train and multiple cars, it’s not a good day.”

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted a statement Monday evening:

“Saddened by the tragic loss of life and injuries in the Missouri train derailment today & Northern California collision over the weekend. I have been kept updated & my team is in touch with Amtrak & relevant authorities. FRA staff are en route to support the investigation in MO.”

Three people were also killed Sunday in California after an Amtrak train crashed into a vehicle on the rail tracks.

This is a developing story; check back with FOX4 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Kentucky State Police gives updates on shooting in Allen, KY, Thursday

UPDATE (June 30, 2022, at 11:25 p.m.): Trooper Matt Gayheart of Kentucky State Police Post 13 says that around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Kentucky State Police Post 13 responded to shots fired in Allen, Kentucky. The situation was active when law enforcement arrived, Trooper Gayheart says. Trooper Gayheart says the suspect is in custody, and […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
State
California State
State
Missouri State
City
Mendon, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Pete Buttigieg
WNCT

NC health officials providing free at-home COVID tests in all counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering free at-home COVID-19 tests through ‘Community Access Points’ in every county of the Tar Heel State starting Friday. Health officials said that since home tests are now widely available, they have become the test of choice for those […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

NC, Colonial Pipeline reach agreement on handling fuel spill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Colonial Pipeline has agreed to a consent order which says it should be held accountable for a gasoline spill in a North Carolina nature preserve that was found to be far worse than what the company initially said, a state agency said Thursday. The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality filed the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WNCT

In NC, some fireworks are legal — and some are not

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Jared Roy and his buddies loaded up a U-Haul with more than $3,600 worth of fireworks on Wednesday. “We do a neighborhood barbecue every year for the Fourth of July,” Roy said. The Goldsboro man purchased the fireworks at a South Carolina fireworks store that will light up the night sky. […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Shooting#Derailment#Traffic Accident#The Chariton County#Mu Health Care#Kansas School District
WNCT

ENC community colleges among those that received bomb threats Thursday

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin Community College was one of several North Carolina community colleges that received bomb threats Thursday, according to a Facebook post from Sheriff Tim Manning. The county’s central communications office received a bomb threat directed toward the community college just before 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the Facebook post. “The entire […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC legislature advances budget agreement closer to governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature advanced its proposed state budget adjustments in bipartisan fashion Thursday, each chamber voting separately by comfortable margins for a plan that would spend or salt away billions more without added tax cuts. The measure, which was agreed to in private negotiations between House and Senate GOP leaders and […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WNCT

Health, public safety secretaries confirmed by NC Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s most recent Cabinet replacements were confirmed unanimously by the state Senate on Wednesday. The chamber voted separately to confirm Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley — the first openly gay Cabinet member in state government history — and Eddie Buffaloe, the Department of […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WNCT

Boebert says she is ‘tired’ of separation between church and state: ‘The church is supposed to direct the government’

(The Hill) – Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) says she is “tired” of the longstanding separation between church and state in the U.S., adding that she believes “the church is supposed to direct the government.” In a Sunday speech at the Cornerstone Christian Center in Basalt, Colo., ahead of her primary election on Tuesday, Boebert argued […]
BASALT, CO
WNCT

South Carolina Supreme Court takes ‘unusual step’ in issuing warning to bar applicants after influx of students omitting criminal information

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Supreme Court took a self-proclaimed “unusual step” Wednesday in publishing an opinion warning law students and bar applicants about leaving criminal backgrounds off their applications to practice in the state. The move comes after the South Carolina Supreme Court’s Office of Bar Admissions has seen an influx in […]
EDUCATION
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy