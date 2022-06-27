Police: Man found dead in front yard, woman dead, 2 children unharmed in North Carolina house

North Carolina Overdoses Linked to Drug Laced LollipopsSCDN Archives. North Carolina Police alerted the public about a string of overdoses, at least one of which was linked to a Fentanyl laced lollipop. The rash of overdoses happened last Friday at the Tyron International Equestrian Center during a bull riding event held at the facility.
New York state trooper crawls into underground pipe to rescue missing dog A New York state trooper proved this week that sometimes you have to crawl underground to go above and beyond the call of duty. (NCD)
A 33 year old man from North Carolina drowned Sunday in Myrtle Beach. Roosevelt Robinson of Raeford died at a local hospital after being pulled from the water near 22nd Avenue South around noon. No additional information is currently available but Myrtle Beach Police are investigating.
Jacksonville — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse (MEPIC) launches a Florida Purple Alert Plan designed to help locate missing persons, 18 years and older, suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities who don’t meet the criteria for local or statewide Silver Alerts.
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — A boat belonging to a North Carolina man who has been missing for more than six months recently washed ashore in Portugal, WRAL reports. Officials in São Jorge Island, Azores, Portugal, reached out to the Carolina Beach Police Department after finding a 2006 Clearwater boat that had washed ashore. Officials […]
Over the past few years, we have been saying it’s a matter of “when”– not “if”– the spotted lanternfly would invade North Carolina. Well, we no longer have to wonder. Recently, an established population of spotted lanternfly was confirmed in North Carolina for the first time.
The Surry County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday announced the arrests of 11 different individuals on drug related charges — including manufacturing and trafficking in drugs. The arrests date back as far as April. Randle Calvin Gammons Jr., 32. of 148 First Street, Mount Airy, was arrested on June...
