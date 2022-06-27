ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, IN

No fireworks this year at Scales Lake in Boonville

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQ689_0gNeoQum00

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fireworks are a Fourth of July staple — but for Scales Lake , there will be no fireworks show this year.

Eyewitness News spoke with officials from Scale Lake and they tell us they can’t put on a show because of supply issues. When asked about rescheduling, officials say they are unsure if they will be able to do so.

What to know about fireworks in Newburgh this Fourth of July

Although there may be no fireworks this year, other activities are still available including swimming, camping and the petting zoo. For more information about Scales Lake plus camping and cabins, visit their website at warrickcountyparks.com .

Next: Some cities nix July 4 fireworks for shortages, fire dangers

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Fireworks on the Ohio scheduled for July 4

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tri-State’s largest Independence Day celebration is happening on July 4 starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks on the Ohio will be the grand finale of the celebration around 9:15 p.m. Activities starting at 6 p.m. include food and sponsor booths and children’s activities. Booths will be open along Riverside Drive from […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Three southern Indiana walk-in clinics closed for good

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville. Ascension officials […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Downtown Evansville to hold 'Fireworks on the Ohio' for Independence Day

Evansville's largest public fireworks celebration is making a return this Fourth of July. Fireworks on the Ohio, presented by Bally's Evansville, allows the community to come out and celebrate Independence Day on Monday, July 4. Organizers say the event is free to attend thanks to generous corporate sponsors, and will...
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

This Weekend: June 30-July 4

This holiday weekend, the Evansville area celebrates with a plethora of movie screenings and live music events, capped off with several fireworks shows to close out Independence Day. 5-8:30 p.m. June 30. Friedman Park, 2888 Anderson Road, Newburgh, Indiana. The Raging ‘80s invade tonight’s Food Trucks at Friedman Park. Illinois-based...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
City
Newburgh, IN
Boonville, IN
Sports
Boonville, IN
Society
Boonville, IN
Government
City
Boonville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Perceived threat closes an Owensville library

-The Owensville Carnegie Public Library (OCPL) Board of Trustees announced on June 29 in a Facebook post that they will be closing their facility. This is the third of three posts made on their page, closing the facility starting June 27 and going to June 29.
OWENSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Required water main shut down in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The city of Jasper says on July 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., the city as well as Ragle’s construction crew, will be shutting off water service. The city says this will affect customers along Main Street, specifically from 2nd Street to 5th Street. Officials say this work is being […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro police reminds public about fireworks use

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) sent out a reminder about fireworks to the public on June 30. OPD encourages everyone to celebrate Independence Day in a safe and responsible manner but reminds everyone there are rules for using fireworks in Owensboro city limits. These rules include: Fireworks may only be used […]
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson awards bid for road work into Pratt Paper site

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Highway 425 is receiving turn lanes that will make life easier for future Pratt Paper employees. The Henderson Board of Commissioners awarded a bid for the project to JBI Construction Inc. of Evansville at a special meeting called on June 30. Turn lanes will be built on the Kentucky 425 bypass that […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Otters host Jacob’s Village night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters took on the Joilet Slammers for a good cause on June 30. The game was the 16th annual game to benefit Jacob’s Village. One hundred percent of the game sponsorships and a portion of gate sales went towards Jacob’s Village.The money will help the organization provide accessible housing […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Vanderburgh County braces for potential burn ban

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Brown lawns and dry brush are a sign of the times with most of the Evansville-area dealing with drought-like conditions. These abnormally dry conditions are also increasing the likelihood of a burn ban being issued for Vanderburgh County. “I think at this point we are watching whether the D1 drought status […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois announces lanes reopening for July Fourth travel

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Tri-State highways in Illinois with lane closures due to road work will be reopened to allow Independence Day travel. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) made the announcement on June 30. Non-emergency closures will be reopened starting at 3 p.m. on July 1 and will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
14news.com

Newburgh Music Festival happening Saturday on the riverfront

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Another festival is making its way to the Tri-State area. On Saturday, the riverfront will host the Newburgh Music Festival. This is all put on by the Newburgh Neighbor Residential Grant Program. That’s a matching grant program that assists property owners in restoring and rehabilitating their...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Webster Co. Animal Care & Control experiencing overcrowding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Webster County Animal Care and Control officials are asking for the community’s help as they are experiencing overcrowding at their facility. In a post on their Facebook page, officials say they are housing 66 animals. They say it is the most they’ve ever housed at one time.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Beshear announces $500,000 for Kentucky riverports

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced $500,000 dollars worth of grants to be used to improve several riverports including the one in Owensboro. The funding, which must be locally matched, will go toward replacing a crane bucket and upgrading to newer equipment used to load and unload barges. In all, over $130,000 […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy