No fireworks this year at Scales Lake in Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fireworks are a Fourth of July staple — but for Scales Lake , there will be no fireworks show this year.
Eyewitness News spoke with officials from Scale Lake and they tell us they can’t put on a show because of supply issues. When asked about rescheduling, officials say they are unsure if they will be able to do so.What to know about fireworks in Newburgh this Fourth of July
Although there may be no fireworks this year, other activities are still available including swimming, camping and the petting zoo. For more information about Scales Lake plus camping and cabins, visit their website at warrickcountyparks.com .
Next: Some cities nix July 4 fireworks for shortages, fire dangers
