Android 13 Beta 3.3 arrives on Pixel phones with more bug fixes, emoji-filled Easter egg

What you need to know

Google has released the latest Android 13 beta update for Pixel smartphones.

Beta 3.3 includes several bug fixes with the keyboard, gestures, and Wi-Fi.

The beta also appears to include an updated Easter Egg for Android 13.

Google continues to churn out updates as it releases the latest Android 13 Beta 3.3 to Pixel smartphones. The update arrives with a host of bug fixes to hopefully address some glaring issues users were having with various UI elements and device connectivity.

One of the main fixes with the update addresses a bug that made the keyboard appear on the home screen when users opened an app folder. This was mainly an issue for users that enabled "Always show keyboard" in the app drawer. Another UI fix addressed the back gesture navigation causing the system UI to crash.

One issue users were having when charging devices was that the device would become unresponsive until it was rebooted. We experienced this problem on at least one of our Pixel 6 Pro units running the Android 13 beta, but it should be addressed with this latest update.

Lastly, the update includes fixes for the BluetoothManagerService causing slow performance and for phones randomly unable to connect to Wi-Fi.

You can check out the complete list of bug fixes in Google's release notes , although Google says that some known issues in Android 13 are still present in the latest update.

In addition to the bug fixes, the Android 13 easter egg has been updated. As pointed out on the Google News Telegram group , it now displays a complete "13" when activated (instead of just a "3") and shows various emoji in place of the dynamic bubbles when you press and hold.

(Image credit: Google News Telegram group)

The process is similar to how you access the Easter egg on Android 12 on many of the best Android phones , although now you must move the hour and minute hands to the 1:00 (13:00) position.

The new beta OTA update should start arriving on Pixel smartphones today, although it may not immediately appear. Factory images are available to those that don't want to wait.

