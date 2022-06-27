ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Tar Heels land in top-7 for in-state 2023 wide receiver

By Alec Lasley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dxvds_0gNenoBX00

The UNC football program and Mack Brown continue its pursuit of the top talent in the state of North Carolina and took the right step with another target on Monday.

2023 three-star wide receiver Nathan Leacock announced a top-7 that included the Tar Heels.

The other programs that made the cut are NC State, Mississippi State, Michigan, West Virginia, Florida and Tennessee.

Leacock is ranked as the No. 18 prospect in North Carolina in the 247Sports rankings.

Leacock took an official visit to North Carolina last weekend, June 17. He has also visited Michigan and Tennessee officially.

The Tar Heels currently have seven commitments in the 2023 recruiting class and are coming off of two very big recruiting weekends.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 4-star EDGE Bai Jobe cuts list of teams to 3, includes the Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners are closing in on several of their targets in the 2023 recruiting class. After landing offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta this week, they landed inside the top two for linebacker Samuel Omosigho and the top three for defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc. Now, local product Bai Jobe has cut his list of teams under consideration to three and has included the Oklahoma Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
saturdaytradition.com

4-star linebacker decommits from Michigan

Raylen Wilson, one of the top linebackers in the 2023 cycle, decommitted from Michigan Tuesday. “I want to thank Coach Harbaugh and the whole Michigan staff for welcoming me with open arms, but at this time I would like to step back from my commitment and explore my options a little more,” Wilson said via Twitter.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies miss out on OL target Harris Sewell

Outside of a commitment from linebacker Daymion Sanford, it has been a rough week for the Aggies on the recruiting trail, it started over the weekend when Aggies targets, QB Jayden Rashada committed to Miami, and CB Tony Mitchell committed to Alabama. It continued on Tuesday when defensive tackle Johnny Bowens decommitted from A&M and reopened his recruitment. There was hope that the tide could turn on Wednesday, when Aggies target OL Harris Sewell was set to announce his commitment. Unfortunately, for the Aggies, the Permian High in Odessa, Texas big man chose to leave the state, and has committed to Clemson. COMMITTED!!🐅 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/4RwDtWBXAy — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) June 29, 2022 It is still early in the 2023 cycle, but Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are going to need to close the deal on some of these top level prospects if they expect to compound their 2022 efforts with another top class in 2023. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes List Jimbo Fisher football camp - Thursday highlights
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
State
West Virginia State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Oregon target Johntay Cook announces commitment

Word coming out of the visit for 5-star wide receiver Johntay Cook a couple of weeks ago was that the Oregon Ducks did a really good job and impressed the elite texas product. That was made evident by the fact that Cook eventually placed the Ducks in his final 3 schools, alongside Michigan and Texas. However, it apparently wasn’t enough, with Cook announcing his commitment to Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The Ducks were always fighting an uphill battle here. Cook grew up in Texas and has always been fond of them, and with the Longhorns picking up 5-star QB Arch Manning — the No. 1 ranked player in the 2023 class — last week, it made the Longhorns the more appealing option. Film Johntay Cook’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 94 TX WR Rivals 4 6.0 TX WR ESPN 4 86 TX WR On3 Recruiting 4 96 TX WR 247 Composite 5 0.9839 TX WR Vitals Hometown DeSoto, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2021 Visited Oregon on June 17, 2022 Committed to Texas on June 29, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/154220423368395981011
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Expert predictions flipping from Iowa to Wisconsin for 2023 OT Christoper Terek

What looked promising for an Iowa commitment just four short days ago suddenly looks like it has reversed course in Wisconsin’s favor. After Sam Webb of TheMichiganInsider and David Eickholt of HawkeyeInsider submitted 247Sports crystal ball predictions for three-star offensive tackle Christopher Terek to Iowa on June 23 and June 24, it’s now a much different picture. Now, Eickholt and his colleague at HawkeyeInsider, Sean Bock, both have placed crystal ball predictions in for Terek to Wisconsin this afternoon. Badger247‘s Evan Flood followed suit and also has a crystal ball prediction in for Terek to Wisconsin. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu has a...
GLEN ELLYN, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten named a fit for UNC, Duke in terms of realignment

The college football world was shaken up a bit on Thursday when it was reported that USC and UCLA are planning on leaving the Pac-12 and heading to the Big Ten as early as 2024. With that, the future of the Pac-12 conference and others are in question as we are destined for a total shift in conferences in the near future. Right now, the Atlantic Coast Conference is staying put with what they have but could that eventually be broken up? Teams like Clemson and Florida State make sense football-wise to jump ship and with basketball, it could be UNC...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘I’m home:’ 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes

It felt like his recruitment was trending in this direction after he narrowed down his final two choices to Iowa and Alabama and added a final official visit with the Hawkeyes. Now, it’s official for the five-star prospect. Southeast Polk High School offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor made it official on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-7, 330 pound product from Des Moines, Iowa, announced he’s staying home and has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Here’s a look at some of Proctor’s junior season Hudl highlights at Southeast Polk High School from their 2021 postseason run, his full recruiting profile and the full list of Iowa’s 2023 commits. Kadyn Proctor's recruiting profile Stars Overall State Position 247 4 7 1 1 Rivals 5 14 1 1 ESPN 5 6 1 2 On3 Recruiting 4 31 1 4 247 Composite 5 10 1 2  Vitals Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position OT Height 6-7 Weight 330 Class 2023  Recruitment Offered on Sept. 9, 2020 Visited on June 24 Committed on June 30 Other notable offers Alabama Arkansas Auburn Florida Florida State Georgia Iowa State LSU Miami Michigan Michigan State Minnesota Nebraska Notre Dame Ohio State Oklahoma Oregon Penn State Tennessee Texas Texas A&M USC Social mediahttps://www.instagram.com/p/CfcFEuOJR4K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link [listicle id=989] Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.11
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mack Brown
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado needs to make friends quick if it wants to leave Pac-12

So, what now? After the college football landscape was rocked on Thursday with USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten in 2024, the Pac-12 Conference is in a state of chaos. We can speculative for hours about what’s next for the Pac, but there’s no doubt money will be lost without two of its biggest schools. A merger with the Mountain West is possible, or maybe it will simply run with 10 teams. In both scenarios, the grass doesn’t seem too green. The Pac-12’s recent downfall could even produce a mass exodus, which I believe is most likely. If Colorado wants...
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look: UNC newcomers at first summer practice

Earlier this week, it was the first time that UNC basketball freshmen and incoming transfers were included in practice. This also means it was the first time that UNC’s lone transfer Pete Nance was in a Carolina jersey. Nance announced his commitment to the Tar Heels last week following his official visit. New in blue 🥶#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/EPJ5n0V2xo — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) June 27, 2022 Along with Nance, UNC’s freshmen Jalen Washington, Seth Trimble and Tyler Nickel also had their first practice. North Carolina enters this offseason as the No. 1 team in the country and brings back four starters from last year’s team that made it to the National Championship game. Nance averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds a season ago for Northwestern. Washington, Trimble and Nickel were all four-star recruits. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 four-star edge rusher commits to UNC

Mack Brown and the UNC football program inked their third commitment of the week when 2023 edge rusher Jaybron Harvey announced his commitment to the Tar Heels. Harvey is a four-star prospect from Souther (Nc) High School. He is ranked No. 204 overall in the 247Sports rankings and the No. 6 player in the state of North Carolina. Before his commitment, Harvey had visited Louisville, Oklahoma and South Carolina. He took a visit to UNC on June 3. In 2021 as a junior, Harvey put up enormous numbers. He had 129 tackles and 28.5 sacks on the season. He also finished with 35...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Unc#American Football#College Football#Wr Nathan Leacock#2022 Leacock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

G.G. Jackson standing out at NBPA Top 100 Day 1

UNC basketball commit G.G. Jackson continues to impress and lead the way for the 2023 recruiting class. After Jackson committed to North Carolina in April, he saw a bump in his ranking moving him to the top and taking over the number one spot. And now a few months later, he’s proving that he is the top player in the 2023 class. During Day 1 of the NBPA Top 100 camp, Jackson impressed scouts with his play as he put together a big day. Eric Bossi of 247Sports wrote on Jackson’s play, stating that he will have some competition for that top...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida football recruiting rises in rankings after recent blue-chip commitment

Florida football got some good news on the recruiting front recently when 247Sports gave the Gators a 10-spot bump in their rankings for the 2023 class after four-star cornerback Sharif Denson committed to the program on Monday. While still sitting outside the top 25, UF moved up from No. 38 to No. 28 nationally in the prestigious publication’s rankings.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Pac-12 to ‘explore all expansion options’ in wake of USC, UCLA departures

The Pac-12 conference is in full damage-control mode on Friday after the craziest day in the history of the conference took place with the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins announcing their departure to the Big Ten on Thursday morning. RELATED: Predicting where Pac-12 teams would end up if the conference disbanded The plan for both Los Angeles schools to leave the Pac-12 was finalized on Thursday night and will take place in 2024. With that bit of information now confirmed, the Pac-12 is left trying to salvage what they can. At the moment, there are rumblings that teams throughout the conference are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy