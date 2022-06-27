ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Ebony Salmon joins Houston Dash from Racing Louisville FC

By Lizzy Becherano
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Racing Louisville FC and...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Former Louisville standout Monique Reid holds skills camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Louisville standout Monique Reid is still playing the game of basketball, but she wants to teach it too. The all-time leading scorer at Fern Creek who appeared in two national championship games at U of L, Reid is still top-10 in scoring, rebounds and games played for the Cardinals.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Local Louisville golfer describes 50-foot putt that won him $50k

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sheldon Hoagland said he hasn't played any golf since Sunday when he made the biggest putt of his life. "First time I've had my putter out since then," said Hoagland. "The last time this putter was struck, it won me 50-G's." The low-key 30-year-old Lebanon Junction...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kenny Payne aims to restore UofL basketball program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New U of L Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne has been on the job about 3 months now. He has a laundry list of things to do to return the program to a national championship contender. WLKY Sports Director Fred Cowgill sat down with Payne to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Raleigh News & Observer

‘23 CB Jeremiah Collins Decommits from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With all the recruiting success that the Louisville football program has experienced in the Class of 2023, they haven't been immune to losing prospects in their elite class. Jeremiah Collins, a cornerback who played the first three years of his high school career less than five miles...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wichita Eagle

What’s Next for Louisville’s Roster Following Emoni Bates’ Decision?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A major question regarding the 2022-23 roster for the Louisville men's basketball program was finally answered on Wednesday. Former Memphis forward Emoni Bates, who had been heavily linked to the Cardinals since entering the transfer portal back in April, announced that he would not be continuing his basketball career at UofL, instead opting to return to his hometown of Ypsilanti to play for Eastern Michigan.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Western guard Kaden Magood to transfer to Oak Hill Academy

SHIVELY, Ky. — Kaden Magwood is taking his talents to a new school. After a strong freshman season at Western High School where he averaged over 13 points a game, the guard announced that he's transferring to Oak Hill Academy. "I'm excited," Magwood said. "Knowing how hard I've worked."
SHIVELY, KY
leoweekly.com

A One-Night-Only Band Of Local Musicians Is Covering Ten Decades Of Louisville Songs

An all-star band of local musicians is set to cover Louisville songs from the 1930s through today at Headliners Music Hall on Friday, July 1. The concert, called A Celebration of Louisville Music With The Everybody Band, will feature a one-night-only band of local luminaries, including bassist Jimmy Brown & drummer Ray Rizzo, Sherry Edwards, Sheryl Rouse, Lacey Guthrie, Kimmet Cantwell, Tyrone Cotton, Pat Lentz, Brett Holzclaw, Scott Mertz, Joe Hanna, Bill Dean, Gwennan Thomas, Keith Lankford and The Bad Ass Brass.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebony Salmon
wdrb.com

Louisville women's basketball adds 6-5 transfer center Josie Williams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz added some size on the interior Thursday when the program announced the signing of Josie Williams, a 6-foot-5-inch graduate transfer from Utah Valley State. Williams was twice named first-team All-Western Athletic Conference and led Utah Valley last season...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fanrecap.com

MACtion will be more difficult for Kentucky in 2022

The Kentucky Wildcats have a clear scheduling blueprint. Outside of the eight permanent conference games and the annual Governor’s Cup matchup with Louisville, the Wildcats have three games to play with every year. Typically that equals one FCS opponent and two Group of Five foes. That will be no...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Dave & Buster's buys Main Event for more than $800 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dave & Buster's officially completed its acquisition of Main Event. Dave & Buster's purchased Main Event from Ardent Leisure Group Limited and RedBird Capital Partners in an $835 million deal. Current Main Event CEO Chris Morris has been named CEO of Dave & Buster's and a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Dash#Racing Louisville Fc
wdrb.com

New Fabletics clothing store opening at Oxmoor Center in July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The second Fabletics store in the state of Kentucky will have its grand opening next month. On July 16, the store will open at Oxmoor Center in Louisville. The new location will have "a range of size-inclusive apparel including the brand's iconic activewear," according to a news release. The store will also carry loungewear, tennis, and swimwear, as well as shapewear brand YITTY, founded by Lizzo.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LOOK: 'World's biggest bounce house' comes to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Guinness Book record-holding bounce house is in Louisville this weekend. The 13,000-square-foot, 32-foot tall bounce house includes climbing towers, basketball hoops, ball pits, oversized couches and more. It's part of the Big Bounce America, which is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kcountry1057.com

Ground broken for first hospital in West Louisville in 100 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and Norton Healthcare broke ground Tuesday on the Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus at 28th Street and Broadway which will include the first Louisville hospital west of Ninth Street in more than 100 years. Together, both organizations are investing more than...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
wdrb.com

Former Louisville area basketball star killed in Buechel shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former local basketball star was killed in a Buechel neighborhood shooting. Vincent Crutcher, 34, was a basketball star at Pleasure Ridge Park High School who graduated in 2006. Police say Crutcher was shot early Thursday morning on Heatherview Road near Breckenridge Lane. He was taken...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLKY.com

Former PRP basketball star dies after being shot near Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former PRP High School basketball star is dead after being shot near Buechel early Thursday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police say that 34-year-old Vincent Crutcher was shot in the 4000 block of Heatherview Road near Breckinridge Lane around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. Crutcher...
LOUISVILLE, KY
90min

90min

680
Followers
6K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy