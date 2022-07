Engineers, title agents, bankers, attorneys, contractors and beyond, CCIM Southern Nevada membership is open to anyone interested in classes, events and networking with the organization. CCIM stands for Certified Commercial Investment Member, and those involved in the organization can serve on committees and organize events. To be on the board, however, requires CCIM designation, widely considered to be the equivalent of a master’s degree in commercial real estate.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO