Florida State

With Independence Day Weekend Looming, Gas Prices Drop in Florida

By Florida Daily
 3 days ago
According to a new report from AAA, Florida gas prices declined 14 cents a gallon over the past week and 21 cents a gallon over the past two weeks.

The average gallon of gas in Florida cost $4.68 on Sunday, down from $4.82 at the start of last week and below the national average of $4.90.

“Gas prices are moving in a favorable direction, as millions of Americans prepare to embark on an Independence Day road trip,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA and the Auto Club Group. “Despite the recent declines, gas prices are still likely to be the highest for this holiday in history.”

The discount at the pump is due to a recent drop in crude oil and gasoline futures prices, which are largely driven by concerns about the economy, following the Fed’s interest rate hike. The U.S. price of oil declined a total of 11 percent during the past two weeks.

AAA forecasts that auto travel will set new records this Independence Day, with 151,000 more road trippers than last year. More than 42 million Americans are forecast to drive 50 miles or more during the holiday weekend. More than 2.3 million of those will be Floridians.

It will cost around $25 more to fill the family vehicle’s gas tank this year. On Sunday, the state average price for regular unleaded was $4.68 per gallon. That amounts to $70 for a full 15-gallon tank. Holiday travelers paid $3.01 per gallon on July 4, 2021; and $2.68 per gallon on July 4, 2019.

Drivers should expect busy roads during the holiday weekend, particularly during Thursday and Friday afternoons, as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers. Drivers in major U.S. metros could experience double the travel times compared to a normal trip. AAA advises road travelers to leave early and identify alternate routes in case they encounter congestion.

AAA also urges drivers to ensure their vehicle is road trip ready. AAA expects to receive 446,000 calls for roadside assistance during the holiday weekend.

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area saw the most expensive gas in the state with an average of $4.86 a gallon followed by Gainesville and Naples which both saw an average of $4.77 a gallon.

The Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area had the least expensive gas in the state with an average of $4.50 a gallon followed by Pensacola at $4.55 a gallon and Panama City at $4.57 a gallon.

