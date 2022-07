The boys find some wicked good deals at Marden's, bub!. All together now! "I should have bought it when I saw it at Marden's." These 100% Mainah boys, Troy and Mark, have a Facebook page and YouTube channel, called "Welcome To Maine" that pokes fun at all the things that make the state of Maine so unique to the rest of the country. They have covered it all, from red snapper hot dogs, fiddleheads, whoopie pies, ticks, Italian sandwiches, Stephen King's house, Paul Bunyan, and Allen's Coffee Brandy, so it was only a matter of time before Marden's made the cut.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO