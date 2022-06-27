ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MI

State Police investigate fatal motorcycle vs. SUV crash

By Jerry Malec
jack1065.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARRY COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police Wayland Post troopers are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Sunday, June 26, in Barry County around 1:00 p.m. on South Yankee Springs Road near Gun Lake Rd in Yankee Springs Township. Preliminary investigation reveals that a...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
jack1065.com

Nine arrested in raid at suspected Three Rivers drug house

THREE RIVERS, MI (WTVB) – Nine people are facing charges after the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a suspected drug house in Three Rivers on Thursday. State Police say methamphetamine, heroin and a weapon were found inside the residence which is located in...
THREE RIVERS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

11-year-old in custody after assault, attempted car theft; another suspect at large

WYOMING, Mich. — An 11-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday after a group of juveniles attempted to steal a woman's car in Wyoming. The incident happened around 6 a.m. in the 3200 block of Woodward Avenue SW. Responding officers located a 41-year-old woman suffering from a head injury. Police say a group of juveniles assaulted the woman in an attempt to steal her vehicle.
WYOMING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Delton, MI
Barry County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Wayland, MI
Barry County, MI
Accidents
City
Caledonia, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Lake, MI
County
Barry County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
abc57.com

Deputies serve search warrant at Hartford Police Department

HARTFORD, Mich. -- The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the Hartford Police Department as part a narcotics investigation. Deputies say the Narcotics Division conducted an investigation after receiving information about illegal narcotics activity. Deputies and Michigan State Police executed a search warrant at the police...
HARTFORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Traffic Accident#South Yankee Springs Road#Chrysler Aspen#Msp#Michigan Dnr#Wayland Area Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Helmets
WILX-TV

Wrong-way driver causes multi-car crash on I-94, leaves 55-year-old dead

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Washtenaw County man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Monday in Grass Lake Township. According to Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette, Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with Michigan State Police responded to a multi-car fatal crash on westbound I-94 near Clear Lake Township just before 9 p.m.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WKHM

Single-vehicle fatal crash, County Farm Rd.

A suspected drunk driving crash left a 22 year-old man dead, early Saturday morning, in Jackson County. Michigan State Police responded to County Farm Road near Wellman Road, Saturday morning just after 2:30AM, for a single-vehicle crash. Investigators say that the vehicle, driven by 22 year-old Gavin Michael Putnam of...
wkzo.com

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on two wanted people

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two wanted people. Police are identifying the first wanted person as 27-year-old Taylor Renee Morgan, female, standing 5’3″ and weighing 190 pounds. Morgan is wanted for an active arrest warrant for felony home invasion 2nd degree, and is also wanted for questioning in connection with other home invasions and larcenies.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Identify Kayaker Who Drowned On Saturday In St. Joseph River

(CBS DETROIT) – The Three Rivers Police Department has released the name of the man who drowned while kayaking in the St. Joseph River on Saturday morning. Donovan Forsythe, 26, was from Princeton, North Carolina. According to police, at about 5:46 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person falling out of a kayak in the area of River Drive and Wood Street. The person who called, in reported that Forsythe was bobbing in the water before going under and not resurfacing. In addition to this, another person who was fishing attempted to help Forsythe, but couldn’t locate him in the churning water. Officials say officers, deputies, and firefighters searched the area until St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Dive Team arrived. The victim was recovered at about 7:14 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, but his identity was not released right away so that the family could be notified. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
THREE RIVERS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy