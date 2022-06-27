ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamblee, GA

The Distillery of Modern Art opens in Chamblee

By Carly Cooper
Atlanta Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 15,000-square-foot former warehouse in Chamblee, the newly opened Distillery of Modern Art (DOMA) is a unique concept: part gallery, part distillery, and part cocktail lounge. There’s a private events space, too. Founded by Seth Watson, who has 20-plus years of experience in design and event production, DOMA...

www.atlantamagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta Magazine

How to eat vegetarian at favorite Atlanta barbecue joints

Not long ago, a meat-averse person who found themselves at a barbecue restaurant would have been relegated to a pretty short menu of side dishes: mac and cheese, potato salad, green beans that might not be flavored with bacon. But, as palates have become more plant-forward, so too have ’cue joints—where veggies are now getting almost as much respect as their low-and-slow menu mates. Take the pulled mushroom sandwich at the new Westside location of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q. When they opened the outpost, co-owners Jonathan and Justin Fox wanted something on the menu for the vegetable-loving crowd—but that didn’t mean settling on a faux-meat burger. “I wanted something we could feature and tinker with ourselves versus finding, buying, getting something in that’s already prepared for you,” Jonathan Fox said.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Eat your way through the vegetable kingdom with these Atlanta feasts

With the addition of the Colony Square location to his growing family of restaurants, Rumi’s chef Ali Mesghali created a new menu of sumptuous vegetable-focused plates: corn “ribs” with dukkah and jalapeño butter, charred tomatoes over labneh, chermoula eggplant with date molasses—and much more. Midtown, rumiskitchen.com.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Gigi’s Italian Kitchen to take over Gato permanently

Candler Park mainstay Gato—home to numerous pop-ups-turned-restaurants—is closing next month. Owner Nicholas Stinson is moving his family to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he’ll work on his sci-fi novel and pursue a new restaurant concept. Jacob Armando and Eric Brooks, founders of Gigi’s Italian Kitchen, will take over the lease, turning Gigi’s from a thrice-weekly pop-up into its own restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

7 of Atlanta’s most eye-catching—and most delicious—vegetable dishes

There are flashier items at Ticonderoga Club: veal sweetbreads, steak tartare, some of the best cocktails in the city. But this brilliant little dish is a menu mainstay for a reason, probably having to do with the surreal tenderness of the vegetable and the magical interplay of coconut, chili, and fresh herbs that flavor it. Krog Street Market, Inman Park, ticonderogaclub.com.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chamblee, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta Magazine

How Black-owned vegan restaurants in West End prefigured Atlanta’s passion for plants

State Representative El-Mahdi Holly is a longtime customer of Soul Vegetarian #1, where he’s particularly a fan of the roasted kalebone entree, a high-gluten dish that mimics meatloaf, and which he orders with two sides: vegan mac and cheese and sweet potatoes. A vegetarian all his life, Holly began patronizing the West End mainstay in 1995, during his sophomore year at Morehouse College—long before plant-based food became a citywide trend, and before recent development brought new interest to the neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

17 fun things to do on Fourth of July weekend in metro Atlanta

Cost: $10–$40 Details: Hosted by Georgia World Congress Center Authority, this fireworks show also features of a lineup of musicians including as America’s Got Talent runner-up Angelica Hale, Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra, and DJ Yvonne Monet. Proceeds from the ticketed event benefit the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

These Atlantans make it easy for us to love our veggies

One thing Palak Patel loves about Patel Brothers? “Year round, you can find okra. Okra is such a big staple of Indian households. Any time you need it, it’s here.” For Patel, who immigrated from India as a child, shopping at the Indian supermarket is a matter not just of nostalgia but of necessity: She visits at least once a week to get ingredients for Dash & Chutney, the vegan street food stall she opened last year at Chattahoochee Food Works. (Recently returned to Atlanta from New York, she may be a familiar face to those who watch Beat Bobby Flay—which she did. She serves a veggie version of the winning chicken curry at the new place.)
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

How one family’s passion has tapped into a bustling Georgia market for farm-grown South Asian vegetables

In 2018, when Ashwin and Sanjata Kattula moved with their two kids from a 5,000-square-foot home in Cumming to a small ranch on a 10-acre plot of land in Gainesville, they had no idea how much their lives would change. Ashwin had been working as an IT consultant for 20 years, and Sanjata was a driver inspector for the Georgia Department of Driver Services. They both shared a passion for gardening, but the hobby had never developed into anything more than growing vegetables in their backyard.
CUMMING, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy