The Distillery of Modern Art opens in Chamblee

Not long ago, a meat-averse person who found themselves at a barbecue restaurant would have been relegated to a pretty short menu of side dishes: mac and cheese, potato salad, green beans that might not be flavored with bacon. But, as palates have become more plant-forward, so too have ’cue joints—where veggies are now getting almost as much respect as their low-and-slow menu mates. Take the pulled mushroom sandwich at the new Westside location of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q. When they opened the outpost, co-owners Jonathan and Justin Fox wanted something on the menu for the vegetable-loving crowd—but that didn’t mean settling on a faux-meat burger. “I wanted something we could feature and tinker with ourselves versus finding, buying, getting something in that’s already prepared for you,” Jonathan Fox said.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO