CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two wanted people. Police are identifying the first wanted person as 27-year-old Taylor Renee Morgan, female, standing 5’3″ and weighing 190 pounds. Morgan is wanted for an active arrest warrant for felony home invasion 2nd degree, and is also wanted for questioning in connection with other home invasions and larcenies.

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO