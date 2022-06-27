ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Rape charges added against Lima man

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
LIMA — A Lima man who prosecutors earlier said had engaged in a variety of sex acts with a juvenile under the age of 13 now faces 14 additional charges, including rape.

Matthew Brown, 33, was first indicted by an Allen County grand jury in March on two counts of sexual battery, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning for incidents that allegedly took place involving the minor between May of 2019 and November of 2020.

After violating his bond and briefly eluding law enforcement earlier this year, the June session of the grand jury earlier this month added 14 new counts to the list of charges against Brown — including nine counts of rape and one count of attempted rape.

Brown, 33, was indicted by the June session of the Allen County grand jury on nine counts of rape, seven counts of sexual battery, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of attempted rape for alleged sexual conduct with a juvenile under the age of 13 in addition to the five previous charges.

Brown was released on bond following his arraignment in March but a warrant for his arrest was issued one day later after Brown reportedly cut off his GPS ankle monitor and fled. He eluded law enforcement until his arrest on May 15. Two weeks prior to his arraignment in June his bond was re-established at $500,000.

The superseding indictment handed down by grand jurors earlier this month expanded the date range of the time Brown is alleged to have forced himself sexually upon the juvenile, claiming the incidents continued through June of last year.

He entered pleas of not guilty to all charges last week in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
