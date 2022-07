People experiencing a mental health crisis will soon have a faster way to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. On July 16, Massachusetts and states across the country plan to roll out a three-digit code — 988 — that people can call or text to reach a trained volunteer who can help them through their struggle. Then-President Trump signed legislation into law in 2020 creating the new code after advocates pushed to shorten the current lifeline number, 800-273-8255, to make it easier to remember.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO