ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Transparent Eyeliner Is Summer’s Coolest Makeup Trend

By Ariana Yaptangco
Glamour
Glamour
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Eyeliner has always been one of the more popular makeup looks to get creative with—and the new transparent eyeliner trend is proof. Call it the...

www.glamour.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off ‘Fresh Summer Cut’ And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Post—She Looks Incredible!

If anyone’s known for having iconic, incredible, showstopping hair, it’s Jennifer Aniston—who could ever forget “The Rachel” haircut, which took the world by storm in the 90s? Even now, more than 20 years later, the Friends alum is still rocking gorgeous locks. Recently, her hairdresser, Chris McMillan, shared a picture of the star’s “fresh summer cut” on Instagram, and fans are simply in awe of how stunning she looks!
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I’m an etiquette coach – the fashion mistake that makes you look cheap & like you’re compensating for growing up poor

FASHION fans, if you're proud of your high-end accessories, beware: your "statement jewelry" may not be saying what you think it is. One etiquette expert decoded the embarrassing message you might be sending with your accessory choices, and explained how to communicate class and sophistication instead. Etiquette coach and influencer...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lana Condor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Tone#Eyeliner#Makeup Brush
Page Six

David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter, Harper, looks all grown up on Italy trip

David Beckham is adorably spending father-daughter time with Harper on a Venice vacation. The former professional soccer player, 47, and the 10-year-old jetted off to Italy last week. “Creating special memories,” he captioned an Instagram video Monday. “Ssssssshhhhhhh don’t tell mummy 9am Gelato 🍨 sorry mummy.” Victoria Beckham, who also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, with David, commented, “Did u bring mummy one of those hats home?!?! I love u both sooooo much!!! X special time with daddy is everything!!! X.” The athlete documented more of the trip on his Instagram Story that same day, including multiple gondola rides and...
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

3 Showering Mistakes That Are Worsening Your Hair Loss

While hair loss may be inevitable with age, there are still certain showering mistakes to look out for that experts say could exacerbate or worsen thinning hair. With that said, we reached out to hair stylists, hair and scalp experts to learn more about 3 common errors one might make when washing their hair. The health of your locks, of course, can be strengthened with a balanced diet and supplementation recommended by a doctor, but also through delicate care when your hair is wet (as that is its most vulnerable state). Read on from tips and suggestions from Caleb Backe, health and wellness expert for Maple Holistics, Lauren Udoh, hair stylist and ‌Hair‌ ‌Creative‌ ‌Director‌ ‌of‌ ‌WigReports and Vanessa Thomas, cosmetic chemist, and founder of Freelance Formulations,
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Kate Middleton Left Us Speechless In An Elegant, Waist-Defining Blue Dress At Order Of The Garter Event—Simply Stunning!

At the Order of the Garter festivities at Windsor Castle last week, Kate Middleton stunned viewers in an exquisite head-to-toe periwinkle blue ensemble. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, donned a timelessly chic, long-sleeved Alexander McQueen coat dress that featured a wide, open collar, pleated full skirt and a belt cinched at her waist.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MindBodyGreen

No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

Many of us know that daily SPF, a diligent skin care routine, and a nutrient-packed diet can encourage healthy skin aging. These are certainly important factors, but if you need a little extra nudge, skin-care-focused supplements can be a huge help. In fact, we'd consider them the most underrated players...
SKIN CARE
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Stepped Out In These Flowy Pants Everyone Should Own This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Known for her sophisticated and classy apparel, Meghan Markle always looks amazing. We love to see her dressed up, but our newest style inspo comes from one of her more casual looks. While celebrating her daughter’s first birthday, Markle wore the chicest striped linen pants. To say we’re obsessed is an understatement. Ideal for the season, we’re hurrying to add this summer staple to our wardrobe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy