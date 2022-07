Judith M. Mahnke, age 81 of Manitowoc, passed away Thursday afternoon June 23, 2022 at The Bay at Northridge in Manitowoc. Judy was born on March 27, 1941, in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Lou and Ludmilla (Korinek) Mahnke. She grew up in Manitowoc and was a 1961 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Judy never married and worked in housekeeping at Holy Family Hospital and retired from The National Tinsel Company. She also was a foster mother for seven years. Judy was a former member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and a current member of St. Francis of Assisi.

