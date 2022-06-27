ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the 20 quarterbacks competing in the 2022 Elite 11 Finals

By Connor Morrissette
Many of the nation's top high school quarterbacks will compete in the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles this week.

Twenty rising senior quarterbacks will compete this week at the prestigious Elite 11 Finals event in Los Angeles. SBLive will provide full coverage of the event with recaps and video highlights following sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Here's who's expected to compete.

Jackson Arnold

High school: Denton Guyer (Texas)

College commitment: Oklahoma

The skinny: Arnold put up video game numbers in his junior season. In a 56-7 playoff win over Dallas Jesuit a year ago, Arnold threw five touchdown passes and ran for two more scores. He committed to Oklahoma in January.

Pierce Clarkson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8h47_0gNejXGu00

High school: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

College commitment: Louisville

The skinny: Clarkson committed to Louisville in January, and since then he's helped the Cardinals staff recruit some of the top players in the nation in the 2023 class. Clarkson split time under center a year ago at St. John Bosco. He ended the year passing for 1,416 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also rushed for four scores.

Rickie Collins

High school: Woodlawn (La.)

College commitment: Purdue

The skinny: Collins is a dual-threat QB. He committed to Purdue in October 2021, but he's still being recruited by Florida State and LSU .

Brady Drogosh

High school: De La Salle Collegiate (Mich.)

College commitment: Cincinnati

The skinny: Drogosh quarterbacked De La Salle Collegiate to a 13-0 record and state title last fall one year after the Pilots dropped a heartbreaker in the state title game to Mona Shores in January of 2021. Drogosh committed to Cincinnati in May.

Zane Flores

High school: Gretna (Neb.)

College commitment: Oklahoma State

The skinny: Flores was sensational as a junior. He completed 232 of 331 passes (70%) for 2,885 yards and 26 touchdowns to lead Gretna to a state title. He also rushed for 10 touchdowns. Flores committed to Oklahoma State in April.

Brock Glenn

High school: Lausanne Collegiate School (Tenn.)

College commitment: Uncommitted

The skinny: Glenn is one of three uncommitted QBs who will be competing at the Elite 11 finals. He has multiple suitors that include Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State, Ohio State and TCU. Glenn threw for 1,576 yards and 23 touchdowns in his junior season.

Eli Holstein

High school: Zachary (La.)

College commitment: Alabama

The skinny: Holstein committed to Alabama in May. As a junior, he threw for 3,264 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also rushed for 10 scores. Zachary went 15-0 to win a 5A state title in 2021.

Nico Iamaleava

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35cOxr_0gNejXGu00

High school: Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

College commitment: Tennessee

The skinny: Iamaleava transferred back to Long Beach Poly this spring after spending two seasons at Warren High School in Southern California. The senior committed to Tennessee in March. Neither Iamaleava nor his father Nic have spoken on the record, but there's a strong belief that Iamaleava signed an $8 million NIL deal with a collective of college football boosters from Tennessee to secure his commitment. It's unclear how much of Iamaleava we'll see at the Elite 11 Finals because he's also competing in a volleyball tournament this week.

Avery Johnson

High school: Maize (Kan.)

College commitment: Uncommitted

The skinny: Oregon, Kansas State and Washington are all in the mix to land Johnson. He will announce his college choice next month.

JJ Kohl

High school: Ankeny (Iowa)

College commitment: Iowa State

The skinny: Kohl committed to Iowa State in April. He also plays basketball at Ankeny.

Kenny Minchey

High school: Pope John Paul II (Tenn.)

College commitment: Pittsburgh

The skinny: Minchey completed 215 of 351 passes (61%) for 3,280 and 32 TDs as a junior. He committed to Pittsburgh in April.

Dante Moore

High school: Martin Luther King (Mich.)

College commitment: Uncommitted

The skinny: Oregon is one of the favorites to land Moore along with Texas A&M, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State. He's a blue-chipper who's in no rush to commit . Moore led King to a Division 3 state title in Michigan last season.

Malachi Nelson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d1cEd_0gNejXGu00

High school: Los Alamitos (Calif.)

College commitment: USC

The skinny: After originally committing to Oklahoma, Nelson followed new USC head coach Lincoln Riley from Norman to Los Angeles after Riley was hired to coach the Trojans in November. Nelson is the highest-rated QB competing this week. 247Sports.com ranks Nelson as the No. 2 recruit nationally in the 2023 class behind only Louisiana QB Arch Manning. Manning will not be competing at the Elite 11 Finals this week.

Austin Novosad

High school: Dripping Springs (Texas)

College commitment: Baylor

The skinny: Novosad is committed to Baylor, but Ohio State, Texas A&M and Stanford are still pursuing the rising senior . Novosad completed 208 of 327 passes (64%) for 3,399 yards and 40 touchdowns as a junior.

Chris Parson

High school: Ravenwood (Tenn.)

College commitment: Florida State

The skinny: Mississippi State and SMU are still recruiting Parson despite his FSU pledge. Parson earned his Elite 11 Finals invitation after impressing at the regional in Nashville in May.

Jaden Rashada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzNVy_0gNejXGu00

Photo by Joe Bergman

High school: Pittsburg (Calif.)

College commitment: Miami

The skinny: Rashada committed to the University of Miami on Sunday. He reportedly signed a $9.5 million NIL deal with University of Miami boosters after turning down an $11 million deal with boosters from the University of Florida. Rashada completed 146 of 256 passes (57%) for 2,220 yards and 27 TDs in his junior season at Pittsburg.

Malachi Singleton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tP7aP_0gNejXGu00
Photo by Josh Major

High school: North Cobb (Ga.)

College commitment: Arkansas

The skinny: Singleton may be built like a linebacker but he's a true dual-threat QB. The rising senior threw for 21 touchdowns and rushed for 22 in his junior season at North Cobb. Singleton committed to Arkansas in April.

Marcus Stokes

High school: Nease (Fla.)

College commitment: Penn State

The skinny: Stokes completed 196 of 333 passes (59%) for 2,672 yards and 22 touchdowns in his junior season at Nease. He pledged to Penn State in April.

Christopher Vizzina

High school: Briarwood Christian (Ala.)

College commitment: Clemson

The skinny: Vizzina completed 134 of 196 passes (68%) for 2,065 yards and 16 TD's in his junior season. He also rushed for 15 touchdowns. Vizzina committed to Clemson in April.

Emory Williams

High school: Milton (Fla.)

College commitment: Miami

The skinny: Williams committed to Miami six days before Rashada, so he's now a flip candidate. Florida, Florida State and Mississippi State are all still reportedly interested in Williams. As a junior, Williams completed 161 of 254 passes (63%) for 2,168 yards and 16 touchdowns.

