38-year-old Cheretha Morrison is a mother of two living in the Englewood neighborhood on the southwest side of Chicago. The loving and dedicated mother was three months pregnant with her third child. On February 26, 2021, Cheretha dropped her daughter off at Earle Elementary School in the 2000 block of West 62nd Street. Cheretha was supposed to meet with her son in the morning hours of the same day. He tried multiple times to reach his mom by cellphone, but she never answered any of his calls.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO