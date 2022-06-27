ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Swastikas Drawn At Green Street Station Spark Police Investigation

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rnvt3_0gNejMo900
Surveillance image of the suspect walking from Green Street MBTA Station Photo Credit: MBTA Transit Police

Transit Police are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating a person of interest in connection with a recent hateful graffiti incident at an MBTA station.

The male suspect is wanted for allegedly drawing a Swastika at the Green Street Station on Friday, June 24, police said.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the male in the pictures is asked to contact police 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Lyft Driver Stabbed By Passenger in Darien: Police

A Lyft driver was stabbed several times by a passenger in Darien Monday night, according to police. Officers responded to the area of West Avenue and Holmes Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. for the report of a one-car crash. When they arrived, the driver told them he picked up a...
DARIEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
PIX11

Teenager shot in head in front of Bronx pawn shop: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are looking for a suspect who approached a teenage boy in the Bronx on Tuesday and fired at him multiple times. The 15-year-old victim was walking near a Walton Avenue pawn shop when the unknown suspect approached him, displayed a firearm, and shot him multiple times. One of those […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta#Transit Police#Swastikas
Daily Voice

Police Seek Info In Murder Of 47-Year-Old Mastic Man

Police have asked the public for information on the murder of a 47-year-old man who was found fatally shot in his Long Island home nearly one year ago. Josue Bedell was found dead in his Mastic home on Poospatuck Lane on July 4, 2021, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.
MASTIC, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

66-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle West Hempstead Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Long Island. It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30 in West Hempstead. A 66-year-old man operating a 2021 Chevy SUV and a 2015 Toyota Camry being operated by a 41-year-old woman were involved in the crash on Hempstead Turnpike at Front Street.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Eyewitness News

State police: 2 people killed in Milford crash

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people are dead after a crash on I-95 in Milford Thursday morning. State police said the crash happened on the northbound side at Exit 36. Emergency personnel responded around 6:48 a.m. According to the Department of Transportation, the area has reopened. The cause of the...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Trio Nabbed After Robbery Of Pharmacy In Yorktown

Three suspects who ransacked a pharmacy during a robbery in Northern Westchester are in custody after a manhunt, authorities announced. The incident happened on Thursday, June 30 at around 4:20 p.m. at the Yorktown Pharmacy on Commerce Street. When police identified the trio’s car and attempted to pull them over,...
YORKTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
303K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy