Swastikas Drawn At Green Street Station Spark Police Investigation

Surveillance image of the suspect walking from Green Street MBTA Station Photo Credit: MBTA Transit Police

Transit Police are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating a person of interest in connection with a recent hateful graffiti incident at an MBTA station.

The male suspect is wanted for allegedly drawing a Swastika at the Green Street Station on Friday, June 24, police said.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the male in the pictures is asked to contact police 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

