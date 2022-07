CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) -- Charles Alexander was on the streets at 15, and spent 17 years behind bars knowing he wanted to do something else. Now, he is running his own business – and he told CBS 2's Tara Molina a reentry program based in Chicago made all the difference. He also said he wants to help make that same difference for others now. When Alexander got out of prison in 2021, he knew what he wanted to do. But making it happen was another story. So he chose to find a way. And a year and a half...

