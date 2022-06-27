ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

New Kyle Lowry Commercial To Debut Monday Night

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6lQS_0gNej40K00

Lowry makes another commercial for Bitbuy

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry has been involved in various trade rumors since the season ended after losing to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

He also drew some criticism for when he was traded to the Heat from the Toronto Raptors last offseason. Lowry recently did a commercial for the Canadian cryptocurrency, Bitbuy.

That ad is called, "Kyle Lowry Traitor."

It begins with Canadians referring to Lowry as a trader via the exchange.

"That's great but we have a problem," Lowry said.

Lowry is then alerted they are saying trader, not traitor.

"They're saying trader, not traitor," Lowry is told. "You're trending as one of Canada's top crypto traders thanks to BitBuy."

Lowry then says, "That was a great trade by me."

The commercial was a play on Lowry leaving the Raptors as one of the most beloved players in franchise history. He's also been involved in several trade rumors after nearly helping the Heat to an appearance in the NBA Finals.

After struggling during the postseason, Lowry is considered valuable trade bait for the Heat.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Pat Riley challenges Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. CLICK HERE .

Gabe Vincent feels he's a rotational player. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra wants to keep the Heat's core together. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Heat interested in signing notorious Jimmy Butler enemy?

The Miami Heat may be pulling a Kobe Bryant-era Lakers move and signing a guy who prominently feuded with their star player. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported on Tuesday that the Heat are considering a possible free-agent move for Indiana Pacers forward TJ Warren, who is an unrestricted free agent this summer.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

The eye-opening Chris Paul factor helping drive Deandre Ayton out of the Suns

The situation between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns remains one of the most intriguing to follow in the NBA offseason. While the Suns have officially extended a qualifying offer worth $16.4 million to Ayton, who is about to become a restricted free agent Thursday, it’s a much bigger offer that the center is looking to strike with the team. Ayton can still find that bag of money somewhere else, but there is also a non-financial reason why Ayton is not too keen on the idea of returning to play in the desert, particularly involving Chris Paul.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Warriors Trade Sends Rudy Gobert To Golden State

The Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz had, to say the least, vastly different 2021-22 NBA seasons. The former concluded the season as NBA Champions. Anyone who was questioning the Warriors’ status as a modern dynasty should have their answer by now. Their status is irrefutable. Meanwhile, the...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Potential Kevin Durant Trade Suitor Has Been Identified

Before Kyrie Irving decided to exercise his 2022-23 player option, the entire NBA considered the alluring scenario of Kevin Durant seeking a trade. Had Irving left the Brooklyn Nets, there's a chance Durant may have also wanted to exit. If the two-time NBA Finals MVP requested a trade, suitors would have lined up for an opportunity to acquire the 33-year-old superstar.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Kyle Lowry
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pacers Trade Sends Buddy Hield To L.A.

Last NBA offseason, it looked like the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings had a trade agreed upon. Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and a first-round pick were heading to Sacramento in exchange for Buddy Hield. It was so close to being finalized that the players were notified about the deal....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Nba Finals#Bitbuy Miami Heat#The Boston Celtics#Canadians
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers snag Warriors champion in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have added Juan Toscano-Anderson to their roster in free agency. Toscano-Anderson is a 6-foot-6 wing who played for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors this past season. In three pro seasons, his 3-point shooting accuracy has fluctuated. He shot just 32.2 percent from beyond the arc...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Sixers superstar Joel Embiid’s perfect 3-letter reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are watching closely as Kevin Durant requests a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid, ever the agitator, had just three letters to respond to the news of one of the Sixers’ biggest rivals unraveling. LOL — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 30, 2022 In the midst of Kyrie Irving’s […] The post Sixers superstar Joel Embiid’s perfect 3-letter reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics could reunite with notable former player?

Fresh off their NBA Finals run, the Boston Celtics may be looking to turn back the clock a few years. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com wrote this week that Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could potentially be a trade target for the Celtics this offseason, citing a conversation with an anonymous Eastern Conference executive.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Knicks Have Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

There's no worse-kept secret than the New York Knicks' interest in signing Jalen Brunson. However, he's reportedly not the only star guard they're pursuing this summer. According to SNY's Ian Begley, they have also "expressed interest" in acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks have cleared considerable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Celtics Reportedly Turned Down Notable Trade Offer

Hindsight is 20/20 and it may be over a year before we can fully evaluate this current NBA offseason. But the Boston Celtics may come to regret turning down a notable trade offer that was made to them recently. According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Celtics turned down a...
BOSTON, MA
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
448
Followers
621
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy