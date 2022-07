Welcome to Chicago Popular News community. The subject of this news is A suburban satire now at Theater Wit, ‘Hurricane Diane’ struggles to make landfall – Chicago. In Madeleine George’s 2019 play “Hurricane Diane,” now produced by Theater Wit in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood, the Greek god Dionysus arrives in New Jersey to do some mischief. The deity has a useful disguise: she takes the form of a lesbian landscaper who talks about a very good game about sustainable horticulture.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO