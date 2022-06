Patrick Adams, the disco engineer and super producer who helmed countless hits, has died, his daughter Joi Sanchez wrote on Facebook and frequent collaborators Denise Wilkinson (of Ladies of Skyy) and Austin Wilkinson confirmed to Pitchfork. “He who dubbed me joy at birth, taught me how to live in love, made himself unforgettable in every way to me and to so many others in the world. Patrick Adams has moved on but some of us, like me, will forever be stuck [happily] in what he created for us and by us,” wrote Sanchez. No cause of death was given. Patrick Adams was 72.

