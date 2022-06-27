ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Don't Fall For It: Scam Callers Posing As Police On Long Island

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Scam alert Photo Credit: Pixabay/497608

Authorities are warning the public against a phone scam where callers are claiming to be police on Long Island.

During the calls, scammers say they are a member of the New York State Police advising there is a case pending against them and requesting personal information.

The phone number showing up on caller ID is 631-756-3300 which is the phone number used by the New York State Police, Troop L Headquarters on Long Island.

Neither the state police, nor any agency authorized by it, will ever solicit for money, or ask for personal information over the phone, state police said.

"Please do not give any of your personal information over the phone unless you are 100 percent sure you know who you are speaking with and if you have any hesitation, simply hang up," state police said.

Daily Voice

