Three Alabama Players Selected as 2022 Walter Camp Preseason First Team All-Americans

By Joey Blackwell
 3 days ago

The junior trio of quarterback Bryce Young, linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and defensive back Eli Ricks were the three Crimson Tide representatives named.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of three Alabama football players were named to the 2022 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team on Monday afternoon, with all three players being assigned as First Team.

Crimson Tide junior quarterback Bryce Young was the lone offensive player selected, while junior outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and junior defensive back Eli Ricks were the two selections on defense.

After winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021, Young returns for his second season as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2022. Last season, Young set the Alabama single-season passing yards record with 4,872 yards as well as passing touchdowns with 47. At the end of the season, he was named a consensus first team All-American.

Anderson was arguably just as impressive on the defensive side of the football. In 2021, Anderson was also selected as a unanimous first team All-American. Anderson led the nation in tackles for loss with 34.5 as well as sacks with 17.5. In total, Anderson amassed 102 tackles, trailing only fellow linebacker Henry To'oTo'o in total tackles.

Ricks is the third and final Alabama player named Preseason All-American, having transferred to the Crimson Tide from the LSU Tigers in the offseason. Ricks played in 14 games during his time at LSU, earning third team and freshman All-American honors in 2020.

In total, 50 athletes are selected to both the First Team and Second Team, with 25 athletes being named to each team.

Here is the full announcement, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

Anderson Jr., Ricks, Young Named to 2022 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team

Anderson Jr. and Ricks were first-teamers on defense with Young earning first-team honors on offense.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Three Alabama football players were named to the 2022 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Monday.

Will Anderson Jr. (linebacker) and Eli Ricks (defensive back) earned first-team honors on defense with Bryce Young (quarterback) getting first-team recognition on the offensive side. The three student-athletes are part of 50 total named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team which is comprised of 25 players apiece on the first and second teams.

FIRST TEAM



Will Anderson Jr.

Linebacker

  • One of the top defenders in all of college football who enters his junior season in 2022
  • Selected as a unanimous first team All-American and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore
  • Led the country in tackles for loss with 34.5 (-148 yards) and sacks at 17.5 (-108 yards) in 2021
  • Accumulated 102 total tackles to rank second on UA while adding a team-high nine quarterback pressures a season ago



Eli Ricks

Defensive Back

  • Comes to Tuscaloosa after spending the previous two seasons at LSU
  • Played in 14 games during his time in Baton Rouge, earning third team and freshman All-America honors in 2020
  • Was also tabbed to the All-SEC Second Team and the Freshman All-SEC Team in his first season of action with the Tigers



Bryce Young

Quarterback

  • Returns for his second season as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback after a record-setting sophomore campaign
  • Set the Alabama single-season marks for passing yards (4,872) and touchdowns (47) on the way to winning the Heisman Trophy last season
  • A consensus first team All-American in 2021 who was also named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year
  • Finished 366-of-547 with 4,872 yards and 47 passing touchdowns across his 15 starts in 2021

The Walter Camp Foundation is one of five outlets used to determine consensus All-American status, along with the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America, the American Football Coaches Association and The Sporting News.








