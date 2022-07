Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Dads. First, we worship them, then we mock them, then we steal their style. As dad-age adults ourselves, we’ve already snagged their dad shoes and made them our own. Then we appropriated dad jeans. We went after their cardigans and Crocs, and now we’re after their headwear. That’s right, the best dad hats are the newest evolution of the dad fashion trend. SPY went looking for the best dad hats that we could find, and now we...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 17 DAYS AGO