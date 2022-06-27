ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Vote for the top Athletes of the Spring Postseason

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
This is it Hillsdale County sports fans. This is the final poll of the Athlete of the Week Awards for the 2022 spring sports season. Due to the overwhelming amount of postseason games and awards, we have elected to nominate 10 student-athletes across the various postseason events this year to help determine a top three athletes of the postseason. You can vote for either of the 10 athletes and the top three will be declared the winners.

Athlete of the week plaques for winter and spring sports seasons have begun to get handed out and delivered to school districts. If you are a winner from these past two seasons, reach out to your school administration of the status of your athlete of the week plaques.

You can vote for the list of athletes and see their postseason accomplishments at hillsdale.net.

Nominees

Erik Hecklinger – Prep Baseball – Hillsdale High School

Senior Hornet Erik Hecklinger helped lead the Hornets to a district semifinal playoff victory against the Hanover-Horton Comets. The senior gave up only one earned run and struck out eight batters. Hecklinger would also have a base hit to help the Hornets. They won by a final score of 3-1.

Luke Miller – Prep Baseball – Litchfield

Senior Terrier Luke Miller helped lead the Terriers to a district championship this postseason. The senior was a key to the Terriers earning their first school district title since the 1970’s. In the semifinals against Athens, the Terriers won 12-2. Miller had a triple base hit that drove in a run and had three stolen bases. In the district title win against Tekonsha, Miller led the terriers with three hits including two triples. Miller had five RBIs in those games and stole two bases.

Ariana McDowell – Prep Softball – Reading

Reading freshman Ariana McDowelll was one of the key players who helped the Reading softball team win a district championship and reach a regional championship game. The Ranger pitched all three games in the district playoffs. In the semifinal against Camden, McDowell had nine strikeouts and in their district championship win she had five strikeouts. McDowell also helped the team win with her batting. Ariana McDowell had a double-base hit that drove in a run. The freshman would pitch in both the regional semifinals and the regional championship. In the semifinal victory, McDowell gave up one run against Addison and struck out four batters. McDowell also had one hit, one RBI and two runs scored.

Eli Brown – Prep Baseball – Pittsford

Senior Wildcat Eli Brown helped lead the Wildcats to back-to-back district championships. The title run was made even more special as it was this was his older brother’s, head coach Kyle Brown, second year with the team. Brown had two hits and three RBIs in the contest and would help the Wildcats cruise to a victory in the semifinals against North Adams Jerome by a final score of 20-6. The Wildcats won the title over Waldron by a final score of 14-8.

Maddelyn Lee – Prep Softball – Jonesville

Jonesville sophomore Maddelyn Lee pitched some of the best games of her season in the playoffs for the Comets, helping the team win a district championship and finish their season runner-up for a regional title. The Comet almost pitched a no-hitter in the district title game against Hudson, finishing the game with nine strikeouts. Lee then pitched in the regional semifinals against the Sand Creek Aggies. Lee had 11 strikeouts and allowed just two hits in the 4-1 victory.

Anna Roberts – Girls Track and Field – Hillsdale Academy

Senior Anna Roberts has helped the Colts and her father, former A.D. and head coach Mike Roberts, win several titles and accolades this spring sports season. Anna Roberts finished her athletic career with the Colts by securing a MHSAA D4 state title in the long jump competition. Roberts finished with a jump of 16 feet, 5.5 inches. She also helped the 4x400-meter relay team secure a top three finish at the state finals and she competed in the 4x800-meter relay (earning fourth). Roberts was the only girls county athlete to win a state title this season.

Tyler Bays – Boys Track and Field – Reading

Reading junior Tyler Bays took home the MHSAA D4 state title in the 800-meter sprint. Bays finished with a time of two minutes, 00.02 seconds. Bays then took third overall in the 1600-meter with a new personal best time and all-state honors. Bays was the only boys county athlete to win a state title this season. Bays also led the Reading 4x400-meter relay team to a third place and all-state finish.

Rykert Frisinger – Boys Golf – Hillsdale Academy

Colt sophomore Rykert Frisinger helped the Colts boys golf team qualify and compete in the D4 state finals in East Lansing. The sophomore Colt was in the top five rankings throughout the two-day tournament and helped the Colts finish in seventh place as a team. Rykert secured a top 10 finish thanks to his four total birdies over the two-day finals. Rykert finished in eighth place. Rykert also parred 12 of the 18 holes on day two.

Curtis Knapp – Boys Track and Field – Jonesville

Comet senior Curtis Knapp took fourth overall in the D3 state track and field finals in the long jump competition. This was the highest finish for any county boys individual-event competitor at the D3 state finals. The senior finished with a final jump of 21 feet, 03.75 inches.

Rianna Vincent – Girls Track and Field – Hillsdale High School

Junior hornet Rianna Vincent finished in third place in the D3 state high jump finals. It was the highest finish for any county girls individual-event competitor at the D3 state finals. Vincent had a final jump of five feet, 2 inches.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Vote for the top Athletes of the Spring Postseason

