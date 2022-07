SEATTLE - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, most cities are having full, in-person celebrations for the Fourth of July, including fireworks displays. Fireworks cause injuries and fires each year in Washington, which is why officials are encouraging people to leave the fireworks to the professionals. According to the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office, there were 237 fireworks-related injuries in 2020.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO