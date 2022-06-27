Boil water order issued

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two cities in Northeast Arkansas are continuing their recovery efforts after a devastating tornado affected them in different ways. Monette and Leachville were among the cities in the path of the infamous Dec. 10 tornado, leaving behind damage among several notable areas. For the Monette community,...
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - If you plan on coming back home to Paragould after a long holiday weekend, make sure you keep this traffic alert in mind!. City officials said much of Pruetts Chapel Road will be closed on July 5 and 6 so the Public Works Department can perform repairs on the road’s drainage system.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 fire department got some major upgrades that could help save more lives. The Jonesboro Fire Department added a new 100-foot ladder truck to their arsenal to replace their old one. Assistant Fire Chief Marty Hamrick said the department now has three 100-foot ladder...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After serving Jonesboro for 34 years, Fire Chief Kevin Miller has retired. A large crowd of family and friends gathered to reflect on his career at Jonesboro Fire Department Station 3 on Thursday, June 30. Miller said he has seen a lot of changes through his...
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - With the Fourth of July right around the corner, law enforcement warns of a deadly danger at a popular Northeast Arkansas vacation spot. The infamous sinkhole near High Falls on the Spring River near Hardy took the life of 39-year-old Malissa Summit back in 2020. Hardy...
On June 28, 2022 Deputy Foster and Corporal Wake, assisted by Deputy First Class Bruno, Deputy Hummel, and Deputy Turnbull with the Howell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a residence in the city limits of West Plains for narcotic related offenses. Information was received that Amanda J. Jones, who currently has an active arrest warrant through the Howell County Sheriff’s Office for 1st Degree Drug Trafficking, was staying at the residence and currently distributing narcotics.
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Part of a major highway is back open after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a pipe bomb discovery. The area of concern was at Highway 141 and 358 (Finch Road) in Greene County. That’s about a mile away from the Loredo Grocery and Grill.
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said Thursday they are investigating a shooting involving a Clay County sheriff’s deputy. Around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on County Road 250 near Knobel. About a quarter of a mile from...
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - You might want to think about leaving earlier for work in the morning if you drive along Highway 63. Drivers along the highway near Ravenden have been experiencing delays of up to 45 minutes, as Arkansas Department of Transportation crews are working to resurface the road.
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A man from Advance and Bell City was sentenced to 50 years for five separate burglaries. Shawn Yount, of Advance and Bell City was sentenced to 50 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections by the Honorable Joe Z. Satterfield. A week long jury...
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Horseshoe Bend man died when the pickup truck he was riding in ran off the road and overturned. The Izard County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, on Wideman Road near the Flat Rock Road intersection in Izard County.
KENNETT, MO. (KAIT) - Officials in Southeast Missouri are investigating an animal neglect and abandonment case after two puppies were found. According to a post on the Kennett Humane Department’s Facebook page, both puppies were found dehydrated and emaciated. “The black and white one was pretty much in a...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation announced they will be considering nine nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. The nominations will be considered during their meeting on Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. in Jefferson City. The Carter County Courthouse, in Van...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday, July 4 will be a time for celebrating our freedoms, and the perfect place to do that will be in Jonesboro. Join the Jonesboro Radio Group for the 37th annual Freedom Fest at 9:30 p.m. for a fireworks spectacular. Gates will open at 7:00 p.m...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Holiday travelers can breathe a sigh of relief if they plan to fly out of Jonesboro. Officials with Air Choice One expect to see heavy traffic over the Fourth of July weekend, but they do have some good news to pass along. Despite fuel prices and...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County boy died early Tuesday morning when a car struck his motorcycle. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:44 a.m. June 28 near the intersection of State Highways 115 and 117 in Smithville. The minor, who was not identified due to his...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Our humidity break comes to an end today. You’ll probably start to feel it late this afternoon and it’ll return to typical summer levels through the weekend. Temperatures this morning didn’t fall as far as they did the past few mornings so expect it to be a little hotter this afternoon, especially with the added humidity.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An 18-year-old Jonesboro man was charged in a weekend chase after police said he stole a vehicle and ran over a motorcycle driver who turned out to be his brother. According to a probable cause affidavit, an officer was following a driver, Shane Petty, who...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Items were stolen from a home in Jonesboro. According to the initial incident report, Officer Troy Ellison was dispatched to a home on Aggie Road, Monday, June 27, regarding a theft that had already occurred. The victim went to work at 3:45 a.m. and got home at...
On 06/16/22, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Randolph Graham from Thayer on an Oregon County Warrant for stealing, class A misdemeanor. He is being held on a $750 cash only bond or 10% bond in the amount of $5,000.00. On 06/16/22, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher...
Comments / 0