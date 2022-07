Maria Kanellis is excited about what Ring of Honor will - and can - become. In December 2020, Maria Kanellis became the leader of the ROH Women's Division, shining a spotlight on a division that hadn't been utilized much throughout the promotion's history. Sadly, Kanellis, along with countless others were released from their ROH contracts in October 2021 when the company announced that they were going on hiatus to re-imagine the product.

WWE ・ 42 MINUTES AGO