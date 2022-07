CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Musician Lee Greenwood is scheduled to perform at Clayton Opera House on July 7. According to Clayton Opera House, Greenwood is known for his country hits such as “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Ring on Her Finger, Time On Her Hands,” “She’s Lying,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns If You’re The Rose,” “IOU,” “Fools Gold,” and others. However, his best-known hit is “God Bless The U.S.A.,” which was named CMA Song of the Year in 1985.

