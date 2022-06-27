ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, MI

Unsolved Podcast: The Murder of Luther Foster

By David Lyden
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cjg50_0gNeeTLh00

Unsolved is a true crime podcast series from 9&10 News.

Each month, David Lyden will dive into an unsolved crime in northern Michigan.

It is Mason County’s oldest cold case: the shooting death of Luther Foster.

Foster was a prominent community member and leader in the early days of Ludington.

“James Ludington owned all the land around here, or most of it, and started his lumber business here. He lived his whole life is an adult life in a couple hotels in Milwaukee,” said James Jensen, President of the Board of Directors for the Mason County Historical Society.

“So we hired a superintendent and that superintendent was Luther Foster who lived here in Ludington and worked on his behalf,” explained Jensen.

And Foster quickly made a name for himself in the community.

“He was involved in a couple of churches, one of them was the Congregational Church, which still exists in Ludington. It’s now called the Community Church. He was very active in the temperance movement he was a musician, an actor, very involved in in the community. His wife was the bell of the local society,” said Jensen.

But that life on notoriety would be shattered one night in late June of 1876.

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man who vanished 9 years ago after appointment at Kalamazoo hospital is still missing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A 25-year-old man who vanished nine years ago after an appointment at a Kalamazoo hospital is still missing. Jayme Vaughn Bryant would be 34 years old now. His family said he went to a follow-up appointment at a hospital in Kalamazoo on June 29, 2013, and said he would call his mother. He never called and is still missing. Bryant’s mother spoke to the host of the Already Gone Podcast.
bigrapidsnews.com

Volunteer project helps maintain homes in Manistee, Benzie counties

BENZIE COUNTY — Volunteers with St. Andrews Presbyterian Church once again helped Manistee and Benzie county residents in need stay “warmer, safer and drier” free of charge. According to Judy Harnish, coordinator for the 2022 St. Andrews Mission Project, volunteers did home repairs at about 12 different...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Mason County, MI
City
Luther, MI
Mason County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLNS

Michigan man sentenced to 23 years for fake pills

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine disguised as prescription pills and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. During an August 2021 traffic stop, Michigan State Police in Muskegon found Roddrick Montez Wilson, 26, in possession of […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Club 93.7

Someone Got Pooped All Over At Electric Forest In Michigan

You never know exactly what you're going to see when you go to a music festival, especially one where there's a distinct possibility that there will be some pretty hardcore drug use. You never want anyone to have a bad time or go through a "bad trip," but those things tend to happen when you don't take care of yourself. But what happens if say, someone inadvertently poops all over you? That's not something the normal concert-goers are prepared for.
ROTHBURY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#True Crime#Unsolved#Violent Crime#The Board Of Directors#The Congregational Church#The Community Church
Huron Daily Tribune

Manistee teen to open sports card shop in Manistee

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Up North Collectors Sports Cards & More will be holding its grand opening on Friday, and patrons can expect to see an assortment of sports cards and memorabilia within the walls of 237 River St. in Manistee. "It's been...
MANISTEE, MI
9&10 News

Copemish Woman Dies In Manistee Co. Crash

A Copemish woman has died after a car crash in Manistee County. Michigan State Police say 32-year-old Amber Roussain was driving on Faylor Road on Sunday afternoon when she went off the road. Her car hit a mailbox and tree before flipping over. Roussain was thrown from the car and...
COPEMISH, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
wgvunews.org

$430 million investment will restore an abandoned factory in Muskegon twp.

Muskegon Township officials confirmed Wednesday that Global Life Sciences Solutions USA, which manufacturers medical therapeutics, is close to purchasing the former Bayer Crop Science facility on Whitehall Road and transforming the space into one of its new manufacturing plants. The company, which does not operate in the state of Michigan...
MUSKEGON, MI
9&10 News

Copemish Woman In Critical Condition After Crash

A Copemish woman was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City in critical condition after a crash on Sunday. Troopers from the Cadillac State Police Post say they were called to the single vehicle crash around 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They say the 32-year-old woman was driving on Faylor...
MetroTimes

All the electrifying people we saw at Electric Forest 2022

Electric Forest returned to Rothbury, MI after a two-year hiatus to the pandemic, and the festival did not disappoint. Not only was this year's festival a big deal because it's the first since the pandemic, it also served as the belated 10th anniversary celebration for four-day long fest. Performers this...
ROTHBURY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy