Williamsport, PA

Golf Classic raises record $140,000 for scholarships

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — Six-time PGA Tour winner Rocco Mediate led a field of golfers in a fundraising tournament that raised a record-setting $140,360 for student scholarships.

Mediate recently took part in the 36th annual Penn College Foundation Golf Classic to raise money for students at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

With this year’s support, the Penn College Foundation Golf Classic Scholarship Fund now totals nearly $2.1 million. Proceeds from the annual Golf Classic and accumulated investment income created the endowed scholarship fund, one of the foundation’s largest.

Mediate, a Greensburg native who has also won three times on the Champions Tour, including the 2016 Senior PGA Championship, hosted a driving-range exhibition and played three holes with seven foursomes during the event, held at the Williamsport Country Club.

“We are so appreciative of the commitment and support from the community,” said Kyle A. Smith, executive director of college relations and the Penn College Foundation. “While the weather was excellent, and Rocco was such a great addition to this year’s Classic, we know the true winners at this event are our students, who will gain access to a hands-on, applied technology education because of the generous support of all of the Golf Classic’s sponsors.”

NorthcentralPA.com

BU, Lock Haven, Mansfield integration complete

Bloomsburg, Pa. — After more than 18 months of work by nearly 1,000 individuals, the integration of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities under the banner of Commonwealth University officially took place today. "My sincere thanks go to the teams at each of our universities who have dedicated themselves tirelessly to the integration process and to creating opportunities for a new generation of students to follow their dreams and pursue lives of meaning and success," said Bashar W. Hanna, who will serve as president of...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Seniors awarded scholarships for undergraduate expenses

Loyalsock, Pa. — Two Lycoming County seniors were awarded scholarships from the Lycoming Women Democrats (LWD) last week. The LWD held the annual Kay Ertel scholarship picnic on Thursday at the James Short Park and featured speakers who brought attention to key women’s issues like reproductive justice, gun violence prevention, how to combat racism, and the challenges women face in the workforce. The Kay Ertel Scholarship, established in 2018, is awarded annually to a woman pursuing an undergraduate degree in a liberal arts field. The organization provide funds to award two scholarships of $400 each to two female students actively pursuing an under graduate degree. The LWD Executive Board along with Kay Ertel and Mary Sieminski awarded scholarships to two promising young women, Genesis Lukasiewicz of South Williamsport and Alexis Hartland of Montoursville.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

BU chemistry professor honored for advising

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University professor was honored recently for her work helping students navigate the complicated world of post-graduate studies. Toni Trumbo-Bell, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, was named Public University Adviser of the Year by the Health Professional Student Association Student Advisory Council. Trumbo-Bell, who serves as the pre-medical sciences studies certificate program, was nominated anonymously by former students who have...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WKRC

Local baseball league heading to Little League World Series

MASON, Oh. (WKRC) - A local baseball league that gives kids and adults with disabilities a chance to play is celebrating its 10th season with a home run: They're preparing for a major game later this summer and also getting closer to a dream fundraising goal. A swing and a...
MASON, OH
NorthcentralPA.com

Fourth of July celebrations coming up this weekend

With Independence Day just around the corner, local boroughs and communities are preparing to celebrate a safe and fun holiday. From downtown celebrations to nighttime firework displays, here is a list of some area events for the upcoming holiday. Williamsport 27th Annual Set The Night To Music July 4, Market Street Bridge, beginning at 3...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

Evangelical Closes on Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive Purchase

SELINSGROVE – Evangelical Community Hospital has officially closed on its purchase at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive. The hospital announced this Thursday, after saying in March it had entered negotiations to purchase the property. Evangelical says the facility is currently home to SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical’s Selinsgrove practice, the...
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming College grad commissioned in U.S. Army Reserves

Williamsport, Pa. — One Lycoming College grad has committed to eight years of U.S. Army Reserves service as of a commissioning ceremony in May. Erika Boyer of East Greenville, Pa., a 2022 graduate, was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves and received assignment to the Quartermaster Corps. Upon commissioning, she committed to eight years of service. As an ROTC cadet, Boyer juggled academic commitments alongside weekly...
EAST GREENVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mocktails on the menu: Local establishments join the 'Mocktrail'

Williamsport, Pa. — It's not your typical pub crawl. This one's a "MockTrail"—a crawl of local establishments who have designed refreshing, alcohol-free drinks ahead of National Breastfeeding Month and World Breastfeeding Week, both of which are in August. The drinks are as pleasing to the eye as they are palatable, and the perfect answer to the needs of a pregnant or breastfeeding parent, supporter, or non-drinker. The Lycoming Clinton Breastfeeding...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Business Spotlight: Jimmy’s Park Hotel In Canton

CANTON – The chatter of voices, the smell of good food, the great waitress, and the vigilant owner, all these components make up the atmosphere at Jimmy’s Park Hotel. Jimmy Walker purchased The Park Hotel back in 2021. At that point he revitalized the menu and began the process of making Jimmy’s Park Hotel the new heartbeat of Canton. On the menu, burgers, pizza, stromboli, entrees, homemade soup and wings. When asked Jimmy’s favorite meal it was his own concoction of sauces and dry rubs on wings.
CANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Retiring president gets building named in her honor

Wiliamsport, Pa. — After 24 years at the helm of Pennsylvania College of Technology, retiring President Davie Jane Gilmour will get a building named in her honor. The Student & Administrative Services Center at Pennsylvania College of Technology will soon bear Gilmour's name, officials announced recently. Gilmour has been with the school for 45 years, serving as both a faculty member and administrator since 1977. The college’s Board of Directors...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local libraries join family pass program with Lewisburg Children's Museum

Williamsport, Pa. — The James V. Brown Library is one of 10 regional libraries participating in the Cultural Pass Program offered through the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. As part of the program, which was made possible by the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation, the Library received one Cultural Pass that will provide library card holders with a free family day pass (admission for up to 4 guests) to the Children's Museum. The pass can be checked out according to the Brown Library’s lending policies. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

New rules in place at Loyalsock Pool

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local pool has created some new rules for swimmers. This comes after years of incidents involving young people. This week, the township began enforcing some new rules to cut down on the problems they’ve been having with teens. The Parks and Recreational Department says they want everyone to […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
skooknews.com

PrimoHoagies Officially Opens in Schuylkill County

PrimoHoagies opened their new location in Saint Clair on Tuesday. The location officially opened with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning with the first 100 customers receiving a free hoagie. PrimoHoagies, known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on fresh-baked rolls. The franchise location is...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Free outdoor concert featuring Repasz Band

Loyalsock, Pa. — The Repasz Band, established in 1831 and still going strong, is playing a free, open-air concert on Tuesday, June 28, at Embassy of Loyalsock. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. on the lawn of Embassy, 1445 Sycamore Road, Montoursville. Attendees are invited to bring their own lawn chairs to sit back, relax, and enjoy the music of the 45-member-strong band. Conducted by Jeffrey Dent, the Repasz Band has been delighting crowds all summer. Catch them Tuesday, then again on July 4 at the Eagles Mere Green at 5 p.m., and watch for them duirng the Little League Welcomes the World parade.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Friendly fireworks reminders for the 4th

Woodward Township, Pa. — Do you plan to set off fireworks this Fourth of July? Every year, police departments and health systems remind people about the legality and dangers of setting off fireworks. Related reading: Fourth of July celebrations coming up this weekend In Pennsylvania, Act 43 of 2017 dictates the use of consumer and...
WOODWARD, PA
NewsChannel 36

Towanda Jr/Sr High School Changes Bookbag Policy for 2022-23 School Year

TOWANDA, P.A. (WENY) - The Towanda Jr/Sr High School has changed their bookbag policy for the upcoming school year. Students carrying traditional bookbags to school must place those bookbags in their locker during the school day, or they may ask their homeroom teacher to place them in the back of their classroom.
TOWANDA, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

New Homeless Shelter Being Constructed

WELLSBORO – There is a brand new Homeless Shelter being constructed in Tioga County. In the past ten years of operating the previous smaller shelter they were able to assist over 1,000 people, including families and singles. This new shelter will provide benevolent homeless services to the residents of the future that find themselves in need. Abby Thorborg,Tioga Country Homeless Initiative Director, gave The Home Page Network a progress report as of June 29, 2022.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Courthouse canine getting comfortable in his new job

South Williamsport, Pa. — He has big shoes to fill, but according to handler/owner Jerri Rook, Ludo is living up to the high bar set by his predecessor, Jedi, who passed in November of 2021 at just five years old. Ludo is the Lycoming County courthouse canine, a well trained facility dog on hand to provide a sense of calm and friendliness to people who come into the courtroom. He spends his days on the second floor with Rook and President Judge Nancy Butts in...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

Danville Schools Hires Interim Superintendent Harry Mathias

DANVILLE — The Danville Area School School District school board Monday night appointed former Central Columbia School District Superintendent Harry Mathias as acting superintendent until the district hires a new superintendent. He will be paid $700 per day and work four days a week. The board approved hiring Brian...
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

