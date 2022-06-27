Ford built an absurdly fast electric van with more horsepower than a Bugatti — see the super-cool SuperVan

The Covid pandemic affected Jaguar sales very bad: in 2020 alone sales were down 13.6% when compared to the previous year. In fact, right now, the company’s lineup includes only five models, three of which are SUVs. Things will continue the same in the future, but on an all-electrical level. Jaguar plans to launch three new electric SUVs in the next few years, with pricing for the cheapest starting at £100,000 ($121,000 at the current exchange rates) - a price that will bring the brand into Bentley territory. Jaguar hopes to sell around 50,000-60,000 units a year, significantly increasing the sales figures of the brand.

BUYING CARS ・ 22 HOURS AGO