Ford built an absurdly fast electric van with more horsepower than a Bugatti — see the super-cool SuperVan

Ford unveiled a ridiculously powerful van called the SuperVan.

It's Ford's fourth SuperVan, but its first all-electric one.

The SuperVan is supercar quick. It can hit 60 mph in under two seconds.

1971 Ford SuperVan. Ford

The 1984 Ford SuperVan. Ford

The 1995 Ford SuperVan. Ford

Think same-day delivery is fast? Ford's latest van has a thing or two to say about that.The automaker this month revealed an outrageously powerful van that's as quick as a supercar.Meet the Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.Promising to blast to 62 mph in less than two seconds, the SuperVan can, theoretically, deliver packages at lightning speed.But the van is just a concept and won't go into full-scale production.Ford has built SuperVans in the past. They're fun, high-performance takes on Ford's commercial vans.The first SuperVan was revealed in 1971 with an engine taken from Ford's Le Mans-winning GT40 race car.The Supervan 2 made its debut in 1984.The third iteration came in 1994, powered by the same engine as Formula 1 race cars of the time.Since performance these days is all about electric motors rather than big gas-guzzling engines, the newest Supervan is all electric.It's loosely based on Ford's E-Transit Custom, a battery-powered van Ford is selling outside the US.But this one is more about performance than practicality.Ford used a purpose-built chassis that it says is ready for the race track.It also incorporated motorsport-grade brakes and suspension components.The SuperVan has four electric motors — one driving each wheel — and produces a ridiculous 1,973 horsepower.The $3 million Bugatti Chiron, perhaps the most over-the-top supercar on the market, produces 1,500 horsepower from its 16-cylinder engine.Ford and its partners gave the SuperVan aerodynamic upgrades like a front splitter and side skirts.In back, there's a big spoiler that creates downforce and squishes the SuperVan to the track, optimizing performance.The SuperVan's interior is sparse, but not without some comforts. It has a big touchscreen display just like the one in Ford's other electric vehicles like the F-150 Lightning.Drivers can use the screen to switch between a handful of drive modes catered toward street driving, drag racing, drifting, and more.Ford's regular vans can send real-time data to fleet managers. Similarly, engineers can tap into the SuperVan from afar to analyze information about lap times and performance.Read the original article on Business Insider