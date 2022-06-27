ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston College Commit WR Jaeden Skeete Selected for All American Bowl

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 3 days ago

A BC commit will be heading to an elite competition in January

Boston College '23 commit, wide receiver Jaeden Skeete has been announced for the 2023 All American Bowl. The exhibition, which features some of the elite recruits from around the country will be held in San Antonio on January 7th at 12pm, and will be televised on NBC. Recruits such as Trevor Lawrence, Bryce Young and Zamir White have all been featured at this event.

Skeete, a three star wide receiver from Catholic Memorial, was one of a trio to originally commit to the Class of '23 for Boston College. Last season his Scarlet Knights squad won the Division 2 Massachusetts State Championship, a game where the junior had three receptions for 103 yards, and a kickoff return for a touchdown.

The Eagles have not had recruits participate in this event in over a decade. According to our research, the last two BC players to appear were quarterback Chase Rettig and wide receiver Shakim Phillips in 2010.

Durell Robinson, a '23 running back from St. Frances Academy in Maryland, and a Boston College target was also invited to the All American Bowl. He was on campus recently for an official visit, but multiple have multiple 247sports.com Crystal Ball predictions to Georgia Tech.

