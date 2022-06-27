ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man vanishes when current drags him away from another swimmer in Washington river

By Maddie Capron
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7A9m_0gNedsFx00

Two swimmers were at Washington’s Green River Gorge when one was suddenly swept away in a current, officials told news outlets.

The 20-year-old man vanished after jumping into the water, KOMO News reported.

The man was swimming with another man when he was swept away Saturday, June 25, the King County Sheriff’s Office told KING 5. Officials didn’t know if the man was wearing a life jacket.

Officials started to scour the water looking for the man , Q13 reported. Rescuers used kayaks, drones and helicopters to search the area, according to KOMO News.

After hours of looking, the search was suspended , Puget Sound Fire said.

A heatwave in western Washington over the weekend drew people to local rivers and lakes, officials told Q13.

While air temperatures were in the 80s in the area on Saturday, KING 5 reported, many of the natural waters are still cold because of snowpack melting into the water.

“Plunging into cold water of any temperature becomes dangerous if you aren’t prepared for what the sudden exposure can do to your body and brain,” the National Weather Service said on its website. “Warm air temperatures can create a false sense of security for boaters and beach goers.”

If you plan to go out into colder water, the National Weather Service recommends:

  • Wearing a life jacket in and near water

  • Dress for water temperature, not for air temperature, by packing a wetsuit or survival suit

  • Carry a locator beacon or other device so you can be found if lost

  • File a float plan with someone

  • Check the weather and water temperatures before going into the water

  • If it’s too cold, stay out of the water until it’s warmer

9-year-old drowns after going under water while playing at California lake, cops say

18-year-old drowns saving family member struggling in Utah reservoir, officials say

13-year-old found dead in 10 feet of water after drowning at Washington lake, cops say

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
TODAY.com

1 climber dead, 4 others rescued on California’s 14,000-foot Mount Shasta after snowstorm

One climber is dead and four others are lucky to be alive after suffering serious injuries in icy conditions on California's Mt. Shasta on Monday. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office conducted three rescue operations within eight hours of one another after snowfall on Sunday turned to ice on Monday on the mountain located about 200 miles north of Sacramento.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County man dies in cliff plunge on Oregon coast

BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said  in a statement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimmer#Green River#Kayaks#Western Washington#Accident#Komo News#Puget Sound Fire
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Fisherman Finds Monster Mule Deer Carcass In The Boise River

When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made […] The post Idaho Fisherman Finds Monster Mule Deer Carcass In The Boise River first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BOISE, ID
The Independent

Massive rockslide at drought-stricken Lake Powell caught on video

Boaters on Lake Powell this past weekend caught on camera a massive rockslide as it collapsed into the water.The footage shows the sandstone cliff starting to tilt toward the water below, before collapsing and sending a towering spray into the sky and large waves across the lake.Joseph Cook, from the Arizona Geological Survey, told Arizona’s Family News that the collapse could have been caused in part by the lake’s recent extremely low water levels. Mr Cook said that the rock cleaving could have been exacerbated by being saturated with water, and then drying out. ...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NWS
AOL Corp

Tale of survival: How a lost 3-year-old boy survived two days alone in rural Montana

Ryker Webb, the 3-year-old boy who was found safe in Montana after two days on his own, survived by seeking shelter in a shed, an official told TODAY Parents. Ryker was reported missing Friday afternoon and found on Sunday, roughly two miles from his home in the small town of Troy in northwestern Montana, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short. (Authorities originally reported that Ryker is 4, but he is actually 3, Short said.)
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitor Saves Small Child From Being Gored By A Charging Bison, Takes The Hit & Gets Lifted Off The Ground

Play stupid games… win stupid prizes. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that getting close to wildlife at Yellowstone National Park is incredibly dangerous, for both yourself and the wildlife. On top of that, you can face jail time for messing with the wildlife at the park. Of course, even with the park at half capacity… idiots abound. People choose not to listen, and are willing to risk their safety and their criminal record for the brief feeling […] The post Yellowstone Visitor Saves Small Child From Being Gored By A Charging Bison, Takes The Hit & Gets Lifted Off The Ground first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
Whiskey Riff

Herd Of Elk Running Along The Beach In Oregon Is An Incredible Sight To See

A herd of elk is making waves (no pun intended) across the internet after footage surfaced of them running through the surf on a beach in Oregon. The viral footage was captured by various folks along Cannon Beach, a spot on the northern coast, about an hour and half northwest of Portland. With some rather large waves at high tide, the elk were most likely trying to avoid getting swept up in the swells.
OREGON STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
346
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy