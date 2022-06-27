Man vanishes when current drags him away from another swimmer in Washington river

Two swimmers were at Washington’s Green River Gorge when one was suddenly swept away in a current, officials told news outlets.

The 20-year-old man vanished after jumping into the water, KOMO News reported.

The man was swimming with another man when he was swept away Saturday, June 25, the King County Sheriff’s Office told KING 5. Officials didn’t know if the man was wearing a life jacket.

Officials started to scour the water looking for the man , Q13 reported. Rescuers used kayaks, drones and helicopters to search the area, according to KOMO News.

After hours of looking, the search was suspended , Puget Sound Fire said.

A heatwave in western Washington over the weekend drew people to local rivers and lakes, officials told Q13.

While air temperatures were in the 80s in the area on Saturday, KING 5 reported, many of the natural waters are still cold because of snowpack melting into the water.

“Plunging into cold water of any temperature becomes dangerous if you aren’t prepared for what the sudden exposure can do to your body and brain,” the National Weather Service said on its website. “Warm air temperatures can create a false sense of security for boaters and beach goers.”

If you plan to go out into colder water, the National Weather Service recommends:

Wearing a life jacket in and near water

Dress for water temperature, not for air temperature, by packing a wetsuit or survival suit

Carry a locator beacon or other device so you can be found if lost

File a float plan with someone

Check the weather and water temperatures before going into the water

If it’s too cold, stay out of the water until it’s warmer

