North Carolina abortion clinics prepare for influx of patients

WRAL
 3 days ago

Mike
3d ago

Instead of The Tar Heal State it will be The Baby Killer State, or instead of First in Flight it will be First to a Million Baby Kills, or instead of In God We Trust it will be Our Abortion Dr’s are the Best. WoW Something to be proud of or not

RalMikeM
3d ago

Women should maintain control over their health decisions including whether or not having a baby is right for them. They shouldn’t have to follow other people’s religious convictions. If your religion tells you abortion is wrong THEN DONT GET ONE! But don’t make everyone else follow your own belief.

Bobby Harper
3d ago

surely hope the taxpayers are not footing the bill for baby killing murderers

WCNC

Omicron subvariants becoming dominant in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 trends in the state and Mecklenburg County are plateauing. The latest data shows case counts are slowly decreasing but Mecklenburg County is still in the CDC’s medium COVID-19 community spread level. There could be some spread with people gathering for the July 4 holiday...
carolinajournal.com

Inflation boosts cost of living in N.C. by 12%, higher than national average

Hispanic conservative grassroots group, LIBRE Initiative, handed out gift cards at a grocery store in Charlotte to highlight the struggle of N.C. families to make ends meet under history inflation. The LIBRE initiative, a conservative national organization dedicated to engaging the Hispanic community on civic issues, hosted a grassroots awareness...
wraltechwire.com

Report: Employers are struggling to hire talented workers in North Carolina

RALEIGH – According to a new report from WalletHub, North Carolina ranks 12th among a list of all U.S. states and the District of Columbia for locations where employers are facing the greatest challenges in hiring talented workers for open roles. North Carolina’s job opening rate in the month...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reminder of firework rules in North Carolina ahead of 4th of July weekend

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — With the July 4th holiday fast approaching, the Town of Carolina Beach wants to remind all residents and visitors that the following fireworks are illegal in North Carolina:. •Roman candles. •Bottle rockets. •Firecrackers. •Spinners. •Aerial fireworks. Violations carry a fine of $500 and a...
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Forced To Become Unincorporated Land

Those North Carolina maps are experiencing a change. The North Carolina town of East Laurinburg is about to be considered unincorporated land. The former small town was part of Scotland County. If you make the drive from the Charlotte area to the beach you’ve likely driven through Scotland County along 74. This change in distinction will go into effect on July 1. Why you may ask? Well according to the Carolina Public Press financial violations led to this move.
WBTW News13

North Carolina hemp industry gets reprieve, as legislation gets final OK

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — It appears North Carolina’s hemp industry will avoid a shutdown. The General Assembly gave its final approval Wednesday to legislation that would make its products permanently exempt from the state’s controlled substances law. The Senate voted for a House measure that keeps lawful the production and sale of industrial hemp and […]
WRAL

NC House okays historic $27.9B budget

Raleigh, N.C. — State House lawmakers have given tentative approval to a budget for the fiscal year that begins Friday, July 1st. The vote was 84-28, showing strong bipartisan support, and making it less likely to be subject to a veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The $27.9 billion...
WAVY News 10

Top 10 best school districts in North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the best school districts in North Carolina using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks school districts based on a variety of criteria including academics (SAT/ACT scores and state proficiency tests), teacher salaries, expenses per student, and access to extracurricular activities.
WRAL

Pay a visit to western NC 'body farm'

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deep in the mountains of North Carolina, Western Carolina University maintains "The Forest," where bodies decompose to help forensic scientists understand how to solve cases of the missing and murdered.
carolinajournal.com

Two changes needed to voting rights in the North Carolina Constitution

Two corrections should be made to Article VI, “Suffrage and Eligibility to Office,” of the North Carolina State Constitution this year. The first would remove a racist relic of our past, and the second would add protection of our voting rights against ambitious politicians of the future. First,...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher raises, ACC and Medicaid: 5 things to know about the N.C. budget proposal

Republican leaders in the North Carolina General Assembly this week unveiled their proposed state budget. It has $27.9 billion in spending for the next year. Legislative leaders hope to pass the budget quickly and end the General Assembly’s short session by the end of the week. If the budget doesn’t pass or is vetoed by the governor, the past year’s budget will continue into the new fiscal year.
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina park helps new generations fall in love with history

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Historical North Carolina parks are suggesting creative ways to keep kids learning, even when school’s out for the summer. Historical North Carolina parks are suggesting creative ways to keep kids learning all summer long. Historic Bethabara Park in Winston-Salem gives visitors a taste of what...
kiss951.com

Ultimate North Carolina Waterfall Road Trip to 8 Scenic Spots in 5 Hours

We all know that summertime is the best time for a road trip. We’ve already discussed all of that and the best state to take those road trips in, but what about waterfalls. One thing that North Carolina has plenty of is scenic views with some breathtaking waterfalls across the state. Didn’t know that? Well, yes, North Carolina is known for its natural beauty and the waterfalls within the state surely add true to that. With a series of hiking trails showing off some of the most beautiful waterfalls, you won’t regret finding these hidden gems.
WRAL

Durham's East End Connector to open to drivers this afternoon

Durham, N.C. — The long-awaited East End Connector, soon to be known as Interstate 885 will Durham on Thursday afternoon. Connecting U.S. 70 to the Durham Freeway, officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation say it will provide another route from I-40 to I-85, bypassing downtown. Officials say...
