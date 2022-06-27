North Carolina abortion clinics prepare for influx of patients

We all know that summertime is the best time for a road trip. We’ve already discussed all of that and the best state to take those road trips in, but what about waterfalls. One thing that North Carolina has plenty of is scenic views with some breathtaking waterfalls across the state. Didn’t know that? Well, yes, North Carolina is known for its natural beauty and the waterfalls within the state surely add true to that. With a series of hiking trails showing off some of the most beautiful waterfalls, you won’t regret finding these hidden gems.

